Candace Owens Tells Eminem To Hang It Up In Response To “Lucifer” Diss

Eminem's new album The Death Of Slim Shady finally arrived today, and unsurprisingly, it features various jabs at several of his celebrity peers. He went after Diddy for his abuse allegations, called Ja Rule a "midget," and much more. He even slammed conservative commentator Candace Owens on "Lucifer," criticizing her political views and ending the verse by suggesting he wants to sleep with her.

"And Candace O, I ain't mad at her / I aint gon' throw the fact b*tch forgot she was Black back at her / Laugh at her, like them crackers / She's backin' after / Her back is turnin', a cute MAGA hat with her 'White Lives Matter' shirt," he rhymes. "Or save this MAGA dirt bag in a skirt / Just opened the biggest worms on the planet earth / Call her Grand Wizard, Klandace or Grand Dragon / Like the National Anthem, I won't stand for the tramp."

Candace Owens Calls Eminem "Lame"

Now, Owens has sat down with The TMZ Podcast to share her take on the verse. As expected, she's not impressed. "I could not have laughed harder," she said of her reaction to the lyrics. "I just think it is so lame, like he has now cemented himself as a lame person... He's just so desperate to show Black people that he's real." As for Eminem's comment about planning to "get in her pants," she says she's definitely not interested. She adds that she might have been flattered if she were in college when she was listening to his music. At this point, however, she says it just seems "sad."