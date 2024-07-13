Eminem Sparks Debate After Misgendering Caitlyn Jenner On “The Death Of Slim Shady”

Michigan Central Station Opening Celebration
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 06: Eminem performs at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)
Em's controversial bars have social media users split.

Yesterday, Eminem finally unveiled his eagerly anticipated new album, The Death Of Slim Shady. Unsurprisingly, the 20-track project has already managed to spark some debate, particularly surrounding some of the shots he fired at his peers. He took aim at Diddy, Ja Rule, Kanye West, and many more. Em even shaded Caitlyn Jenner on a track with White Gold, "Habits."

"And I'm 'bout as much of a boy as Bruce Jenner is (Damn)/ 'Cause I'm not a boy, I'm a man, b*tch, man-b*tch (Haha)/ My speech is free as his choice to choose gender is (Man)," he raps. Of course, social media users have mixed feelings about Eminem misgendering Jenner, and are sounding off in No Jumper's comments section.

Eminem's Controversial "Habits" Lyrics

While some Instagram users believe that Eminem is "uncancelable" and that Jenner wouldn't have an issue with the lyrics, others simply find them corny. Jenner's yet to respond at the time of writing. Others were quick to, however. Candace Owens felt the rapper's wrath on "Lucifer," for example, which she addressed on The TMZ Podcast yesterday. In the song, he claims that Owens "forgot she was Black," calls her a "MAGA dirt bag in a skirt," and more.

"I could not have laughed harder," she said of the lyrics. "I just think it is so lame, like he has now cemented himself as a lame person... He's just so desperate to show Black people that he's real." Owens finished her response by complimenting Eminem's daughter, and encouraging him to hang up his rap career to just "be a grandpa." What do you think of Eminem's new album, The Death Of Slim Shady? What about him dissing Caitlyn Jenner on "Habits" with White Gold? Did he go too far or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

