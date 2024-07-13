Eminem Sparks Debate After Misgendering Caitlyn Jenner On “The Death Of Slim Shady”

Em's controversial bars have social media users split.

Yesterday, Eminem finally unveiled his eagerly anticipated new album, The Death Of Slim Shady. Unsurprisingly, the 20-track project has already managed to spark some debate, particularly surrounding some of the shots he fired at his peers. He took aim at Diddy, Ja Rule, Kanye West, and many more. Em even shaded Caitlyn Jenner on a track with White Gold, "Habits."

"And I'm 'bout as much of a boy as Bruce Jenner is (Damn)/ 'Cause I'm not a boy, I'm a man, b*tch, man-b*tch (Haha)/ My speech is free as his choice to choose gender is (Man)," he raps. Of course, social media users have mixed feelings about Eminem misgendering Jenner, and are sounding off in No Jumper's comments section.

Eminem's Controversial "Habits" Lyrics

While some Instagram users believe that Eminem is "uncancelable" and that Jenner wouldn't have an issue with the lyrics, others simply find them corny. Jenner's yet to respond at the time of writing. Others were quick to, however. Candace Owens felt the rapper's wrath on "Lucifer," for example, which she addressed on The TMZ Podcast yesterday. In the song, he claims that Owens "forgot she was Black," calls her a "MAGA dirt bag in a skirt," and more.