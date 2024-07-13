Eminem Fans Are Already Anticipating “The Death Of Slim Shady” Deluxe

Fans can't wait for Eminem's next move.

Eminem recently unleashed his new album The Death Of Slim Shady, and already, fans are flooding social media with predictions of what's to come. Of course, many supporters anticipate a deluxe edition of the project to arrive sooner than later and have a few ideas of who it could feature. "Wasn't 50 Cent and Dre confirmed they had features on Eminem's album during the Jimmy Kimmel appearance? @Eminem what you're up to? Side B all over again [thinking face emoji]," one X user wrote yesterday.

"Pretty sure 50 said they got something coming and they were talking about Em's album at that point, not sure about Dre though, maybe he was talking about production. Also no Royce on the album is wild, I feel like they worked on several songs in the last few months," they added in a subsequent Tweet.

Fans Suspect Royce Da 5'9" & 50 Cent Appearances On The Death Of Slim Shady Deluxe

Per XXL, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March, when Dre confirmed that Em was working on the album. At the time, he seemingly revealed that he had production on the project. The outlet also notes that there was a version of the album available on Eminem's official website including two bonus tracks, one featuring 2 Chainz. It appears as though fans will just have to wait and see what else Eminem has up his sleeve. Luckily, they already have plenty to digest with the standard edition of The Death Of Slim Shady. Reactions and responses only continue to roll in, and so far, most fans are impressed.