Eminem Wrestles With His Past Addictions On "Habits" Featuring White Gold

There are lot of things that help define the career of Eminem and one of them is his dark past. It is how this entire character/alter ego, Slim Shady, came to be. Since his path to superstardom kicked off at the end of the 1990's, he has steadily come to grips with his issues. On The Death of Slim Shady, Eminem is working to close this troubling chapter on "Habits". It features former collaborator White Gold (Music To Be Murdered By) and at the very start of this near five-minute track, Em has a familiar conversation with Slim Shady.

"Thought you got rid of my a**, huh? (Let me go, you sick f***) Alright, here's what we're gonna do (Piece of s***) You take this (No) / Or I put a bullet between your f***ing eyes (I don't wanna)". Eminem eventually does comply and takes half of an Ativan (drug for epilepsy, anxiety). On White Gold's chorus, he sings from the perspective of Slim and how Em needs him and wants him to stay. This is his latest attempt to put his problems behind him and it is something he has continuously tried before.

But he has failed to fully accomplish that goal and it could seem that way still. Slim Shady goes from body bag to casket on the cover of the deluxe. The titular character is also now wearing a Jason Voorhees mask on in his casket. If you know anything about the iconic horror movie villain, you know that he is almost unkillable. Maybe it is just for this bonus track version and Slim is gone for good going forward. But we will just have to wait and see until the next Eminem project.

"Habits"- Eminem & White Gold

