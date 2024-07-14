Eminem Raises A Blonde Army For New York City Flash Mob With Dr Dre & Snoop Dogg's Help

Austin City Limits Music Festival
AUSTIN, TX – OCTOBER 11: Eminem performs in concert during the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 11, 2014 in Austin, Texas.
The Eminem lookalikes at Union Square were also there to promote Dre and Snoop's new "Gin & Juice" pre-mixed cocktails.

Eminem is hard at work with the post-release rollout for his new album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), and evoked "The Real Slim Shady" in doing so. Moreover, on Friday (July 12) in Union Square in New York City, a flash mob of blonde-wig-donning, head-bobbing, "Houdini"-playing caught passerby's attention. In addition to more buzz for this new project, the crew was also there to promote the new "Gin & Juice" pre-mixed cocktails from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. Considering how close all these collaborators are, it's no surprise that they would want to hit two promotional birds with one stone.

Furthermore, this adds to a lot of hype around The Death Of Slim Shady, although clearly everyone's not a fan. "Eminem is a satanist," Ryan Garcia expressed in his latest Twitter rant, which was somehow one of his least controversial when compared to his previous mockery of George Floyd. "It’s not even debatable. I always thought he was overrated but hey that’s just my opinion. Wait Eminem is a homo? Eminem=Gay. For the record I don’t care if Eminem is Gay. Nor do I care if he was straight. Just keep that devil shit he’s doing in his music videos away from kids."

Eminem's NYC Flash Mob

However, there's a lot more that Eminem could do to combat the hater narratives with more material to satisfy fans, which they hopes comes sooner rather than later. There are already rumblings of a deluxe version of The Death Of Slim Shady, mostly spurred by the extra digital deluxe tracks (one of which includes a 2 Chainz feature). Hopefully these tracks get a wider release, and they might just arrive with even more material. After all, given Music To Be Murdered By's two sides, it wouldn't be the first time that we get an Em "sequel," even if it's just a deluxe and not a full-on next installment.

Still, given how much buzz tracks like "Fuel" created, we doubt that Eminem needs much more promo for The Death Of Slim Shady. But flash mobs aren't as common as they used to be, so this was a nice treat. We'll see what other crossovers between the Aftermath, Death Row, and Interscope family tree are in store for the future. For some fans out there, a couple of the bars on the new Slim Shady album definitely need some gin and juice to help wash them down, but there's also plenty of moments on the LP to just have fun and try out a "Brand New Dance"... Sorry, Chris.

