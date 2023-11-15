song lyrics
- MusicKanye West's “Beg Forgiveness" Lyrics Save Stranded Skier's LifeA San Francisco man recently got lost on a skiing trip, and listened to "Vultures 1" as he awaited rescue.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYoung Thug Seemingly References RICO Case On Kid Cudi's "INSANO""I told the b*tch she can't be chargin' me for Saint Laurent," Young Thug raps.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYoung Thug Reveals What His Frequently Used Slang Words Actually MeanAccording to Young Thug, YSL stands for "Young Soldiers of the Lord."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCoi Leray Addresses Latto Mentioning Her In Her Song, Says Black Women Need To Come TogetherCoi Leray still feels some type of way.By Tallie Spencer