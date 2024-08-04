Lil Wayne’s Handwritten Song Lyrics Go On Sale For $5 Million After Legal Battle

Lil Wayne asked for his old lyric notebook back years ago.

Back in 2019, autograph dealers Moments In Time listed one of Lil Wayne's old notebooks on sale for $250K. Reportedly, it contains lyrics to tracks like "I Feel” and “We On Fire,” likely written when Weezy was still a teenager. According to the man who discovered the notebook, he found it in an old car previously owned by Cash Money Records and decided to store it in his garage.

When Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, however, it was nearly destroyed. He returned home to find that it had survived with minimal damage and decided to sell it to anyone willing to part ways with that kind of cash. Lil Wayne eventually caught wind of the listing, and his attorneys sent a warning letter to the man trying to sell the notebook, claiming that the rapper wanted it back.

Moments In Time Defends Massive Price Increase

The man refused, insisting that Wayne would have to buy it from him, as he had "crystal clear title." Weezy didn't respond after that, prompting the court to rule in the seller's favor. Now, after all the fuss, the same notebook is on sale for a whopping $5 million. According to TMZ, Moments In Time justified the massive price increase by noting that Lil Wayne is the GOAT, making his handwritten lyrics from the 90s extremely valuable.

It'd be tough to argue against that, though it's unclear how the artist feels about someone else cashing in on his original work. What do you think of Lil Wayne's old lyric notebook going up for sale for $5 million? What about him previously trying to get the notebook back? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

