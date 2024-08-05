Lil Wayne's Old Lyric Notebook On Sale For $5M After Ownership Dispute

One (very rich) fan may soon own a piece of hip-hop history.

One Lil Wayne fan may soon own his old lyric notebook, if they’re willing to put up a considerable amount of money for it. According to TMZ, website Moments In Time fought for five years to prove that they could sell the notebook. The contents of the notebook dates back to the earliest days of Wayne’s career as a member of the Hot Boys in the late 1990s.

Moments In Time originally listed the notebook in 2019. The site did so on behalf of a man who claimed to have found Lil Wayne’s handwritten lyrics in a car that used to belong to Cash Money Records. Once they listed the notebook, Wayne hit the company with a cease and desist. He then demanded that the notebook be returned to him. In February, Judge Kern A. Reese of the Orleans Civil District Court in Louisiana ruled that the site has the rights to sell the notebook, following no response from Wayne on the matter. Moments In Time confirmed as much in a legal document published on the sale page. The site originally posted the notebook for $250,000 in 2019. This makes the re-listing a twentyfold increase over the initial asking price.

Despite the minor legal loss, Lil Wayne has had another successful year. He's been building a resume of great feature verses for the last several years. He added to that with his appearance on Cordae's "Saturday Mornings." Juvenile claimed that the original members of the Hot Boys were reuniting for their first album in two decades. However, Wayne has yet to detail his own involvement in the album, if any. B.G. and Turk have also been going back and forth. Any reunions will probably have to wait until those two resolve their issues.