Cordae & Lil Wayne Keep It A Buck On Stellar "Saturday Mornings"

Cordae is beginning the rollout for a new album.

Cordae continues to be one of hip-hop's more underrated characters. It might have something to do with how his first couple of years in the industry went. He was originally a member of the YBN group, but since departing, it seems like that era doesn't even exist anymore. Now, he is one of the more respectable word smiths in game, which is what Cordae further proves on "Saturday Mornings". This is his first single since the August 2023 track, "Make Up Your Mind". Before that was the catchy pop rap cut with Anderson .Paak, "Two Tens". All three of the tracks have a great chance of landing on Cordae's third studio LP, The Crossroads.

According to Genius, the North Carolina MC announced that this project is coming along nicely in a recent interview with Apple Music. However, a concrete release date is still up in the air at this point. "Saturday Mornings" features the likes of Lil Wayne, someone who he has worked with once before on a 2022 record called "Sinister". Comparing these two side-by-side, we feel that "Saturday Mornings" might be the stronger one of the two. From the extremely soulful production to the rappers' effortless change in tone, this song has it all. The pen game is also on point, as Cordae and Weezy have some great messages about wanting to be around authentic people in life, but also in the rap industry.

"Saturday Mornings"- Cordae & Lil Wayne

Quotable Lyrics:

My penmanship what ya pay me

It's time to get the bacon, this shit is biscuits and gravy

Time to break fast, to keep it real, how long the fake last

New year, same goals, stay out the way and make cash

The competition, damn, we wave past

I need more real love and less fake laughs, huh