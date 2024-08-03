Mike WiLL Made-It Links With Lil Yachty & Lil Wayne For Moody Single "high3r"

The producer stages a subdued comeback.

Mike WiLL Made-It took a step back from the game. He was one of the most essential producers of the 2010s, with a staggering resume of hits to his name. The 2020s, however, have been a different story. He has played more of a background role in the current decade, and he's finally decided to return to the fold with new music. "high3r" is the first song credited solely to Mike WiLL Made-It since 2023, and it goes in a different direction than fans might expect. Instead of bringing Lil Yachty and Lil Wayne together on an upbeat banger, the producer opts for a chill, borderline ballad. Lil Yachty is the dominant musical force on "high3r." The rapper applies his warbling croon to the chorus and his verse.

Mike WiLL Made-It is bringing it on the production end of things. The Georgia icon applies his stuttering hi hats to a melodramatic piano riff, and it works surprisingly well. "high3r" is never going to be mistaken for an S-tier Mike WiLL Made-It beat, but it's still of high quality. Lil Wayne comes in on the second half of the song and keeps the crooning going strong. It's been a while since fans have heard Weezy in "How to Love" mode. It goes about as well as you think. The most interesting aspect of his verse, is the odd reference to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Mike WiLL Made-It Subverts His Trademark Trap Sound

Quotable Lyrics: