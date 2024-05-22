B.G. Argues That Submitting Lyrics To P.O. For Approval Violates His Rights

Last year, B.G. was released from prison after spending roughly 12 years behind bars. Since then, he's wasted no time getting back to work. Earlier this week, it was proposed that the Hot Boys rapper's lyrics be submitted to a probation officer for approval. According to his legal team, however, having his lyrics picked apart by the government is an alleged violation of his First Amendment rights.

“As to the Government’s request for Mr. Dorsey to provide U.S. Probation (and the government) with lyrics ‘for any song that he may write, in whole or in part, while on supervised release,’ it is respectfully submitted that this request is overly broad and violates the First Amendment and due process," B.G.'s team wrote. “It is respectfully submitted that requiring Mr. Dorsey to submit his mental impressions and lyrics for any song that he may write, whole or in part, would constitute a prior restraint. It is respectfully submitted that Mr. Dorsey should be permitted to write and express his own thoughts without fear that he needs to provide all lyrics to U.S. Probation and the Government.”

B.G. Wants To Express Himself Through Music "Without Fear" Of Government Scrutiny

Rapper BG attends the 4th Annual VH1 Hip Hop Honors ceremony at the Hammerstein Ballroom on October 4, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

His attorneys continued, comparing the concept to "blaming Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone for violent crimes because of their movies." In addition to arguing against B.G. having to submit his lyrics to a p.o., the artist's team asked that the wording of one of his supervised release conditions be changed. He's currently prohibited from working alongside convicted felons without prior written approval. According to them, however, “many people in the entertainment industry have felonies.”

What do you think of B.G.'s team arguing that submitting his lyrics to a probation officer violates his rights? Do you agree with them or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

