B.G. Might Have To Send His Lyrics To A Probation Officer For Approval

B.G. was welcomed back with open arms by the hip-hop community last September. He served a 120-month long sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice. However, after being reinstated, he has been slipping up. He was arrested in Las Vegas for performing with Boosie Badazz without the necessary written approval required under his parole for self-employment activities. Additionally, his collaboration with Gucci Mane, Choppers & Bricks, was another violation, as he is he is not allowed to work with convicted felons. Furthermore, his lyrics in his recent songs and videos are going against the goals of his release, which is to be a law-abiding citizen. Because of all of this B.G. could have to submit lyrics to his probation officer going forward.

According to an exclusive feature from AllHipHop, the Hot Boys band mate will soon have to appear in court to potentially modify his supervised release conditions. The changes could be quite drastic depending on how these hearings go. As we mentioned the lyrics are a focal point here, as B.G. could have to provide a copy of them. Furthermore, they will not be released to the public without the rapper's consent or a court order. Only the government and his officer will have access to them.

B.G. Could Need Probation Officer Approval For More Than Just Lyrics

This could also extend beyond just B.G.'s own material. He will not be allowed to associate or work with previously convicted felons without obtaining written approval from the court. It is up to B.G. to determine whether or not they are as such and he could be prohibited from any self-employment gigs. Additionally, he would need to receive approval from the court to travel outside the District of Nevada​, which is where he is being watched over. Finally, if these changes are put in place and he violates them again, he could go back to prison.

