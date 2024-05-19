Juvenile Announces New Hot Boys Album With Lil Wayne, B.G. & Turk

Fans have long been requesting a Hot Boys reunion, and it looks like their prayers have finally been answered. During a recent chat with fans on Instagram Live, founding member Juvenile announced that their first album in over two decades is currently in the works. Their last effort, Let ‘Em Burn, was released in March of 2003.

He shared the news in response to fans' reunion demands, as seen in a clip from the Live. "The Hot Boys Is back together, man," he said, explaining that he'll be working alongside his fellow members in the coming weeks. "Any other f*cking questions?" He's yet to confirm an official release date, but for obvious reasons, fans can't wait.

First Hot Boys Album In Over 20 Years Is On The Way

The exciting announcement follows B.G.'s release from prison after a 12-year stay, as well as a bit of tension between him and another Hot Boys member. The rapper teamed up with Finesse2tymes for their track "Gangstafied" in January, taking shots at none other than Lil Wayne. "My n***a Weezy steady tourin', but he's a b*tch and it's showin'," he rhymed, prompting big reactions from fans. He later clarified that he didn't mean any harm. "I tell a n***a I love him and call him a b***h all in the same sentence, man," he told fans on Live.

Nonetheless, they've been teasing the idea of a reunion for some time. In February, only a few weeks after being dissed, Lil Wayne told YG on the 4HUNNID podcast that the only thing holding them back was B.G.'s travel restrictions. “Juvie ready and Turk ready, but really we gotta see if Geezy can move around," he said. What do you think of Juvenile announcing that the first Hot Boys album is over 20 years in on the way? Are you looking forward to hearing it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

