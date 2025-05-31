Keyshia Cole & Maino Reflect On Their Past Beef Over A Lewd Song Lyric

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 294 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Keyshia Cole Maino Reflect Past Beef Lewd Song Lyric Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 17: Keyshia Cole pays a visit to SiriusXM Studios on April 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images for ABA)
Keyshia Cole and Maino became good friends after this rift, even thought she pelted lemons at him at a nightclub.

Way Up with Angela Yee can lead to some hot discussions about conflicts, but it's also a space for folks to come together. As caught by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram, the radio legend had Maino and Keyshia Cole reflect on their past beef during a recent show. They recalled how things got contentious between them.

For those unaware, Maino referenced Keyshia Cole in a lewd lyric back in the day, when he was early in his career. "On the dance floor finger banging Keyshia Cole," he remarked. This struck a nerve with the singer for understandable reasons.

Then, the rapper and media personality explained how he was at a nightclub one time when someone threw lemons at him from the DJ booth. Sure enough, it was Keyshia, who popped off on him for not knowing she had a man and bringing her name up.

Maino – who has plenty of wild takes – was able to speak about this with Keyshia Cole herself on Angela Yee's show. The two became good friends after this incident, and it seems like it's something they can both look back and laugh at.

Read More: Megan, Halle, & Cassie Spoke Up — And Got Doubted, Not Defended

Ashanti Pregnant

He recalled how Cole was looking for him in the studio, and the lemon incident happened later that day. For Keyshia, her issue was how Maino didn't know her back then and how they came from the same place. Also, she brought up how they have the same social circles. The song apparently caused tension with friends and peers on both sides, including Lil Kim.

Elsewhere, both artists have other narratives to address, including Keyshia Cole's other big radio moment this week. She fueled more pregnancy rumors concerning Ashanti, which were already running rampant online. Cole's comments on The Breakfast Club only made that more of a reality.

On the other hand, Maino is cleaning up other stories about him. He recently pushed back on Cam'ron's story about a confrontation the radio host had with Jim Jones back in the day.

As such, there's still a lot more gossip for these two to deal with. But at least they can reflect on one time in which they dodged it.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Recounts The Night Of Tory Lanez Shooting

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer / Getty Images Music Maino Says Keyshia Cole Checked Him Over Bars About Sexual Encounter 9.4K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 61.0K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.1K
Keyshia Cole Debates Move On Hunxho Hip Hop News Relationships Keyshia Cole Debates Whether She Should Move On From Hunxho 645