Way Up with Angela Yee can lead to some hot discussions about conflicts, but it's also a space for folks to come together. As caught by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram, the radio legend had Maino and Keyshia Cole reflect on their past beef during a recent show. They recalled how things got contentious between them.

For those unaware, Maino referenced Keyshia Cole in a lewd lyric back in the day, when he was early in his career. "On the dance floor finger banging Keyshia Cole," he remarked. This struck a nerve with the singer for understandable reasons.

Then, the rapper and media personality explained how he was at a nightclub one time when someone threw lemons at him from the DJ booth. Sure enough, it was Keyshia, who popped off on him for not knowing she had a man and bringing her name up.

Maino – who has plenty of wild takes – was able to speak about this with Keyshia Cole herself on Angela Yee's show. The two became good friends after this incident, and it seems like it's something they can both look back and laugh at.

He recalled how Cole was looking for him in the studio, and the lemon incident happened later that day. For Keyshia, her issue was how Maino didn't know her back then and how they came from the same place. Also, she brought up how they have the same social circles. The song apparently caused tension with friends and peers on both sides, including Lil Kim.

Elsewhere, both artists have other narratives to address, including Keyshia Cole's other big radio moment this week. She fueled more pregnancy rumors concerning Ashanti, which were already running rampant online. Cole's comments on The Breakfast Club only made that more of a reality.

On the other hand, Maino is cleaning up other stories about him. He recently pushed back on Cam'ron's story about a confrontation the radio host had with Jim Jones back in the day.

As such, there's still a lot more gossip for these two to deal with. But at least they can reflect on one time in which they dodged it.