Keyshia Cole Debates Whether She Should Move On From Hunxho

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 432 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Keyshia Cole Debates Move On Hunxho Hip Hop News
Hunxho performs at the Bridgestone Arena Saturday night, Sept. 9, 2023. © Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Keyshia Cole first fueled rumors that she and Hunxho had called it quits back in November of last year, but now things are more set in stone.

Keyshia Cole recently appeared on The Breakfast Club for a wide-ranging conversation, one which sadly touched on heartbreak. If you didn't know, she broke up with her rapper boo Hunxho at some point in the last few months following much speculation.

Nevertheless, as caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, the R&B star told the radio hosts that she still believes in love, even if she's just going with the flow right now. She affirmed her relationship status as single and not complicated, expressing that she hasn't decided to date again yet.

"But am I ready to move on?" Keyshia Cole asked herself of the Hunxho relationship. "No. I still got that tattoo here, so I can't... I don't know." Of course, that's not all she's thinking about these days, as she also has a tour and the BET Awards to look forward to.

As controversial as their relationship was sometimes, moving on from such a public and heavily updated fling is tough for anyone to handle. We will see if the near future holds more revelations or stories about this, although we imagine they will keep things under wraps for now.

Read More: Larry Hoover Jr. Reaches Out To Kanye West Following His Father's Presidential Commutation

Keyshia Cole And AB

However, Keyshia Cole has other romantic drama to address. She dated Antonio Brown in the past, who apparently still wants to have somewhat of a close relationship with her. He recently shared some alleged steamy DMs between him and Keisha reminiscing on their bond.

Still, we have no idea when these alleged messages took place, so this could've been a recent interaction or a years-old one. Either way, with this other Hunxho drama in mind, a lot of fans took even more note of her previous romance with AB. We'll see if this is just button-pushing or if some real drama emerges.

Beyond that, though, the former couple hasn't really addressed their specific split very much. Sure, they might talk about being single and how they're feeling, but no details about their breakup have really made their way to the gossip train yet.

We doubt that will stay the same for the near future. So let's see whether or not either now-single artist decides to speak out.

Read More: Chance The Rapper Calls Larry Hoover A "Political Prisoner" While Addressing Commutation

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
BET Awards 2024 - Arrivals Music Hunxho Appears To Address Keyshia Cole Dating Rumors In New Song 1369
BET Experience 2024 Fan Fest Celebrity Basketball Game Music Hunxho Previews Keyshia Cole Collab As Fans Blast Her Tattoo Of His Name 2.0K
The Love Hard Tour​ - Fort Worth, TX Relationships Hunxho Confirms Keyshia Cole Relationship In Response To Gloss Up Drama 8.8K
Love Hard Tour With Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim &amp; K. Michelle Relationships Keyshia Cole Appears To Get Hunxho's Name Tatted On Her Chest And Some Fans Are Disgusted 1470