Keyshia Cole recently appeared on The Breakfast Club for a wide-ranging conversation, one which sadly touched on heartbreak. If you didn't know, she broke up with her rapper boo Hunxho at some point in the last few months following much speculation.

Nevertheless, as caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, the R&B star told the radio hosts that she still believes in love, even if she's just going with the flow right now. She affirmed her relationship status as single and not complicated, expressing that she hasn't decided to date again yet.

"But am I ready to move on?" Keyshia Cole asked herself of the Hunxho relationship. "No. I still got that tattoo here, so I can't... I don't know." Of course, that's not all she's thinking about these days, as she also has a tour and the BET Awards to look forward to.

As controversial as their relationship was sometimes, moving on from such a public and heavily updated fling is tough for anyone to handle. We will see if the near future holds more revelations or stories about this, although we imagine they will keep things under wraps for now.

Keyshia Cole And AB

However, Keyshia Cole has other romantic drama to address. She dated Antonio Brown in the past, who apparently still wants to have somewhat of a close relationship with her. He recently shared some alleged steamy DMs between him and Keisha reminiscing on their bond.

Still, we have no idea when these alleged messages took place, so this could've been a recent interaction or a years-old one. Either way, with this other Hunxho drama in mind, a lot of fans took even more note of her previous romance with AB. We'll see if this is just button-pushing or if some real drama emerges.

Beyond that, though, the former couple hasn't really addressed their specific split very much. Sure, they might talk about being single and how they're feeling, but no details about their breakup have really made their way to the gossip train yet.