Hunxho Previews Keyshia Cole Collab As Fans Blast Her Tattoo Of His Name

BYGabriel Bras Nevares285 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Experience 2024 Fan Fest Celebrity Basketball Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 29: Hunxho plays in the BET Experience celebrity basketball game on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
They're doubling down on the criticism of their relationship.

Hunxho and Keyshia Cole continue to witness criticism after criticism of their relationship online, even over something as seemingly small as Cole getting the rapper's birth name tattooed on her chest. Some fans think that such a decision is a pretty intense and fast-moving one, but how about a song to set their bond in stone? Hunxho recently dropped a preview of a new collab between them on social media, and fans had a pretty divisive reaction. Some admire the passion, others think that they're throwing their careers away with all of this, and a few are still rooting for them.

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time that Hunxho and Keyshia Cole's relationship came up in a musical context. The former seemed to address their criticized fling in his song, "Part Of The Plan." "If she’s older than my age does that mean we can’t date / Is that the law? I’ve never seen so many people judge," he raps on the cut. Their age gap became one of the more controversial parts of the whole debacle, and their double-downs are what kept it going.

Read More: Antonio Brown Reveals Why He Broke Up With Keyshia Cole: "You Know You Older Ladies"

Keyshia Cole & Hunxho's New Song Preview

However, it's not like there aren't other suitors from Keyshia Cole's life that are trying to compete with Hunxho for her heart. Antonio "AB" Brown continues to thirst for her online after their rocky relationship and subsequent breakup, even though he claimed to be the one to end things. Apparently, the singer wanted a long-term relationship, which AB wasn't interested in. But these recent antics show that he might just want to head back down that road, or join in on the social media discussion. We'll see what else he has to say about everything...

Meanwhile, folks also spread these rumors around Damian Lillard after he hung out with Keyshia Cole at a club recently. Hunxho never seemed to address that speculation online, so for a lot of stuff about these debates, they just ignore and keep on walking. Still, things got big enough for them to want to double down on wax and make the haters keep on typing. Maybe it ends up being a hit!

Read More: Gloss Up & Her Boyfriend Bicker Over Her Alleged Hunxho Fling On Instagram Live

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...