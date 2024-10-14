Hunxho Previews Keyshia Cole Collab As Fans Blast Her Tattoo Of His Name

They're doubling down on the criticism of their relationship.

Hunxho and Keyshia Cole continue to witness criticism after criticism of their relationship online, even over something as seemingly small as Cole getting the rapper's birth name tattooed on her chest. Some fans think that such a decision is a pretty intense and fast-moving one, but how about a song to set their bond in stone? Hunxho recently dropped a preview of a new collab between them on social media, and fans had a pretty divisive reaction. Some admire the passion, others think that they're throwing their careers away with all of this, and a few are still rooting for them.

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time that Hunxho and Keyshia Cole's relationship came up in a musical context. The former seemed to address their criticized fling in his song, "Part Of The Plan." "If she’s older than my age does that mean we can’t date / Is that the law? I’ve never seen so many people judge," he raps on the cut. Their age gap became one of the more controversial parts of the whole debacle, and their double-downs are what kept it going.

Keyshia Cole & Hunxho's New Song Preview

However, it's not like there aren't other suitors from Keyshia Cole's life that are trying to compete with Hunxho for her heart. Antonio "AB" Brown continues to thirst for her online after their rocky relationship and subsequent breakup, even though he claimed to be the one to end things. Apparently, the singer wanted a long-term relationship, which AB wasn't interested in. But these recent antics show that he might just want to head back down that road, or join in on the social media discussion. We'll see what else he has to say about everything...