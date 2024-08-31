Gloss Up & Her Boyfriend Bicker Over Her Alleged Hunxho Fling On Instagram Live

Not the best look for the couple...

Gloss Up is still apparently dealing with the fallout of her Hunxho scandal. To sum it up quickly, it's basically a contentious and complex love triangle between them and Keyshia Cole, who is Hunxho's current partner. Apparently, Gloss was still in the middle of them at a point, and she even got into a big fight with her boyfriend for him allegedly thinking that the two rappers are still linking up. She took issue with how disrespectfully he treated her and her children, whereas he took issue with how she was airing all of this out on social media. As you can imagine, it's a pretty wild and unclear situation overall.

Furthermore, when Hunxho and Keyshia Cole first started dating, the big narrative around them was their age gap. Then, when Gloss Up shared some flirty BTS pics with him at a music video shoot, things got way more spicy through some social media shade. Eventually, the North Carolina MC confirmed his relationship with the singer and made it clear that he wasn't going to take that narrative any longer. Clearly, there's still some consequences to contend with, but it's all too vague and speculative to make a judgement call.

Gloss Up Blasts Her Boyfriend Over Hunxho Rumors

Beyond this scandal, though, Gloss Up is just having a normal rap career and making her way into other celebrity relationship drama. For example, last year's single with Chrisean Rock, "N.A.L.B.," saw the Baddies star diss her on-and-off-again boo Blueface quite heavily. Of course, that aged in an interesting way since they're both currently in jail. If nothing else, it's just a snapshot in a long and complicated photo album that became a jumbled and contradictory rollercoaster to witness.

Gloss' Man Shares His Side Of The Story