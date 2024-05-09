Hunxho Serenades Keyshia Cole After Gloss Up Scandal: Watch

BYCaroline Fisher35 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Spring Fling 24
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 12: Rapper Hunxho performs during Spring Fling at Greensboro Coliseum Complex on April 12, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Hunxho got called out for his flirty photos with Gloss Up.

Last week, Gloss Up unveiled her new EP Not Ya Girl: Act 1, which features her steamy Hunxho collab "Come Here." On top of dropping a racy accompanying music video, the femcee shared a series of photos of the two of them on Instagram to promote it, adding a suggesting caption. "You Know What It Is In Real Life. 4L StinkaLink 🫶🏾 'Come Here' Out Now Link In Bio," she wrote.

Fans were taken aback by the flirty remark, as Hunxho is currently in a relationship with Keyshia Cole. Cole later addressed the provocative post on her Instagram Story, shading Gloss Up for insinuating there's something going on between her and Hunxho. Gloss Up proceeded to diss Cole on Twitter/X, suggesting that there's more at play than what meets the eye. Amid all of the drama, Hunxho hopped online to share a screenshot of him and Cole on FaceTime, confirming that they're still very much an item.

Read More: Hunxho Confirms Keyshia Cole Relationship In Response To Gloss Up Drama

Hunxho & Keyshia Cole Show Off Their Romance

Now, they've once again shown off their love for one another, though the gesture has social media users split. In a new clip, seemingly taken from an Instagram Live, Cole smiles as Hunxho sings her a romantic song. “Tell me, do you love me like you say you do?” he sings, to which she mouths "yes." Commenters are sounding off about the clip in The Shade Room's comments section, with many suggesting that Cole would be better off without the 24-year-old.

"This is embarrassing to say the least but I wish her well," one critic writes. "I want better for her," someone else says. Others are coming to her defense, arguing that she's just "having fun for the moment." What do you think of Hunxho singing to Keyshia Cole after their drama with Gloss Up? Do you think they make a good pair or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Gloss Up Exposes Alleged Hunxho Texts Amid Keyshia Cole Drama

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
BET+ Premiere Screening For ‚ÄúThe Impact Atlanta‚Äù Season 2RelationshipsGloss Up Exposes Alleged Hunxho Texts Amid Keyshia Cole Drama3.6K
Keyshia Cole Performs At Oakland ArenaRelationshipsKeyshia Cole Addresses Gloss Up & Hunxho's Steamy Photos After Reactivating Instagram12.4K
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red CarpetRelationshipsGloss Up Taunts Keyshia Cole After Flirty Hunxho Post, Shows Off Her Future Husband11.5K
The Love Hard Tour​ - Fort Worth, TXRelationshipsHunxho Confirms Keyshia Cole Relationship In Response To Gloss Up Drama14.4K