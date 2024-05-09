Hunxho Serenades Keyshia Cole After Gloss Up Scandal: Watch

Last week, Gloss Up unveiled her new EP Not Ya Girl: Act 1, which features her steamy Hunxho collab "Come Here." On top of dropping a racy accompanying music video, the femcee shared a series of photos of the two of them on Instagram to promote it, adding a suggesting caption. "You Know What It Is In Real Life. 4L StinkaLink 🫶🏾 'Come Here' Out Now Link In Bio," she wrote.

Fans were taken aback by the flirty remark, as Hunxho is currently in a relationship with Keyshia Cole. Cole later addressed the provocative post on her Instagram Story, shading Gloss Up for insinuating there's something going on between her and Hunxho. Gloss Up proceeded to diss Cole on Twitter/X, suggesting that there's more at play than what meets the eye. Amid all of the drama, Hunxho hopped online to share a screenshot of him and Cole on FaceTime, confirming that they're still very much an item.

Read More: Hunxho Confirms Keyshia Cole Relationship In Response To Gloss Up Drama

Hunxho & Keyshia Cole Show Off Their Romance

Now, they've once again shown off their love for one another, though the gesture has social media users split. In a new clip, seemingly taken from an Instagram Live, Cole smiles as Hunxho sings her a romantic song. “Tell me, do you love me like you say you do?” he sings, to which she mouths "yes." Commenters are sounding off about the clip in The Shade Room's comments section, with many suggesting that Cole would be better off without the 24-year-old.

"This is embarrassing to say the least but I wish her well," one critic writes. "I want better for her," someone else says. Others are coming to her defense, arguing that she's just "having fun for the moment." What do you think of Hunxho singing to Keyshia Cole after their drama with Gloss Up? Do you think they make a good pair or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Gloss Up Exposes Alleged Hunxho Texts Amid Keyshia Cole Drama

[Via]