Keyshia Cole Addresses Gloss Up & Hunxho's Steamy Photos After Reactivating Instagram

BYCaroline Fisher1306 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Keyshia Cole Performs At Oakland Arena
KEYSHIA COLE

Keyshia Cole deactivated her Instagram account, then reactivated it just to respond.

Earlier today, Gloss Up unleashed a music video for her new collab with Hunxho, "Come Here." While most fans are feeling the track, Hunxho's girlfriend Keyshia Cole certainly isn't. The video features various shots of Gloss Up twerking on Hunxho, the two of them hanging out in a bathtub, and more. Cole and Hunxho just confirmed their relationship last month, so needless to say, the steamy video has fans confused.

Shortly after it came out, social media sleuths noticed that Cole deactivated her Instagram account. It didn't last long, however. Gloss Up went on to share a few photos of her and Hunxho on set, hugging and looking a bit too close for Cole's comfort. Her suggestive caption didn't help either.

Read More: Scrappy Trolls Keyshia Cole After Spat Over Allegedly Fake Relationship With Hunxho

Keyshia Cole Reacts To Gloss Up's IG Post

"You Know What It Is In Real Life . 4L StinkaLink 🫶🏾 'Come Here' Out Now Link In Bio," she wrote. Upon seeing this, Keyshia Cole reactivated her account to make it clear that she wasn't feeling the post. "Him being Yo 'sneaky link' When U have a "Man you bout to marry' is nasty work," she said alongside some laughing emojis. "But I wish u all the best on your project Love I was actually rooting for the video to come out." At this point, it remains unclear how Hunxho feels about all of this. He did share one brief yet telling Tweet about the debacle recently, writing "Y'all hell [laughing emoji.]"

According to Keyshia, the photos were taken before she and Hunxho were official, but Gloss Up continues to taunt her on Twitter/X. She recently retweeted a post claiming that Hunxho "was gloss up man first." What do you think of Gloss Up's new video and photos with Hunxho? What about Keyshia Cole's reaction to it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Erykah Badu's Daughter Puma Curry Covers Keyshia Cole's "Love" On Live: Watch

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
The Love Hard Tour: Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle - New Orleans, LARelationshipsKeyshia Cole Addresses Hxncho Dating Rumors, Once And For All5.9K
The Love Hard Tour: Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle - New Orleans, LARelationshipsScrappy Trolls Keyshia Cole After Spat Over Allegedly Fake Relationship With Hunxho1.6K
2022 Summer Smash FestivalRelationshipsAntonio Brown Is Trying To Win Back Keyshia Cole Amid Recent Drama192
The Love Hard Tour‚Äã - Charlotte, NCRelationshipsKeyshia Cole & Hunxho: Songstress Denies Having "Daddy Issues" Amid Criticism Of New Relationship2.3K