Keyshia Cole Addresses Gloss Up & Hunxho's Steamy Photos After Reactivating Instagram

Earlier today, Gloss Up unleashed a music video for her new collab with Hunxho, "Come Here." While most fans are feeling the track, Hunxho's girlfriend Keyshia Cole certainly isn't. The video features various shots of Gloss Up twerking on Hunxho, the two of them hanging out in a bathtub, and more. Cole and Hunxho just confirmed their relationship last month, so needless to say, the steamy video has fans confused.

Shortly after it came out, social media sleuths noticed that Cole deactivated her Instagram account. It didn't last long, however. Gloss Up went on to share a few photos of her and Hunxho on set, hugging and looking a bit too close for Cole's comfort. Her suggestive caption didn't help either.

Keyshia Cole Reacts To Gloss Up's IG Post

"You Know What It Is In Real Life . 4L StinkaLink 🫶🏾 'Come Here' Out Now Link In Bio," she wrote. Upon seeing this, Keyshia Cole reactivated her account to make it clear that she wasn't feeling the post. "Him being Yo 'sneaky link' When U have a "Man you bout to marry' is nasty work," she said alongside some laughing emojis. "But I wish u all the best on your project Love I was actually rooting for the video to come out." At this point, it remains unclear how Hunxho feels about all of this. He did share one brief yet telling Tweet about the debacle recently, writing "Y'all hell [laughing emoji.]"

According to Keyshia, the photos were taken before she and Hunxho were official, but Gloss Up continues to taunt her on Twitter/X. She recently retweeted a post claiming that Hunxho "was gloss up man first." What do you think of Gloss Up's new video and photos with Hunxho? What about Keyshia Cole's reaction to it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

