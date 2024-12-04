Keyshia Cole Leaves Fans Outraged After Reuniting With Hunxho

It looks like Keyshia Cole and Hunxho might be back on.

Recently, Keyshia Cole's love life took an unexpected turn, leaving her supporters fed up. The songstress announced that she was single a few weeks back, following a controversial fling with Atlanta rapper Hunxho. It appears as though they might be back together now, based on a new clip shared by Cole. In it, she and Hunxho are seen singing along to her track “You Complete Me” in a car, indicating that they could be an item once again.

“And they say he don’t smile,” she captioned the post. At the time of writing, it's unclear exactly what led to Cole and Hunxho's rumored breakup, or when they decided to reunite. With that being said, many fans didn't see this coming and are outraged as a result. "Next time keep it to yourself, have us out here hating a brother for nothing," one Instagram user comments. "We tired Keyshia fr," someone else says. Fortunately for Cole, however, not everyone is against her and Hunxho's apparent reunion.

Keyshia Cole Shares New Video Featuring Hunxho

"We listen & we don’t judge," one fan writes. "Everybody just [mind] their business lol. Keyshia is a Libra woman && we just love HARD," another claims. Hopefully, Cole and Hunxho's reunion works out in her favor this time around, as she's already been through a lot in recent months. In May of this year, for example, Hunxho and Gloss Up teamed up for a song and steamy accompanying music video. In it, she's seen twerking on Hunxho, they hang out in a bathtub together, and more. Gloss Up even promoted the music video on Instagram with a flirty caption, earning a response from Cole.

"You Know What It Is In Real Life . 4L StinkaLink 🫶🏾 'Come Here' Out Now Link In Bio," it read. Gloss Up later shared some alleged text messages between her and Hunxho and called him a "mass manipulator," telling Cole to "run don't walk." Despite this, Cole and Hunxho appeared to be going strong until last month.