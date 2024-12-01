Keyshia Cole Flaunts "Heartbreak Ring," Creating More Hunxho Break-Up Rumors

Did Keyshia Cole and Hunxho call it quits for good this time?

Keyshia Cole has unveiled a striking new ring in the shape of a broken heart, seemingly symbolizing her recent breakup with rapper Hunxho. The diamond-encrusted piece, which sparkled on her Instagram Story, was accompanied by the caption, “My new ring cause yeah,” paired with a teary-eyed emoji. She also added the words “nasty work,” a phrase hinting at the emotional weight of her split. Just weeks ago, Cole had declared her single status on Instagram, alluding to the end of their relationship. The R&B singer has alluded to their breakup with various heartbreak-related content throughout the month.

While their relationship rollercoasters have been public, neither has shared details about the reasons for their separation. However, speculation has emerged that their significant age difference—Cole is 43, while Hunxho is 25—may have contributed to the breakup. The couple first became romantically linked earlier this year, but their relationship was marked by controversy from the start. Not long after they went public, rapper Gloss Up alleged she had been romantically involved with Hunxho during the early days of his relationship with Cole.

Keyshia Cole Shares “Heartbreak Ring” With A “Yea” Caption

Hunxho has not acknowledged the relationship or a possible breakup on social media. He released his sophomore album, Thank God, in October. The couple collaborated on the album cut "Don't Let Me Down." Before the album's release, Hunxho and Cole appeared good as he gifted her a pink Maybach for the singer's birthday. The album features Fridayy, Ty Dolla $ign, Polo G, Mariah The Scientist, Don Toliver, and Lil Durk.