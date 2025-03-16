Keyshia Cole Confirms Hunxho Split By Lamenting Over Her Single Lady Struggles

Recently, Keyshia Cole took to social media to vent about her struggles as a single woman, confirming that she and Hunxho are no longer an item. The two performers started dating several months ago, and dealt with their fair share of drama throughout their short-lived relationship. In May of last year, for example, he teamed up with Gloss Up for a song. They got together to film a steamy music video to accompany it, and the femcee shared some photos from the shoot on Instagram.

Her caption raised eyebrows, and many social media users thought her and Hunxho got a bit too close for comfort. At the time, Cole made it clear that she wasn't a huge fan of the photos, or Gloss Up's flirty caption. Either way, she and Hunxho appeared to be going strong for a few months after that. In November, however, rumors began to circulate that they'd gone their separate ways.

When Did Keyshia Cole & Hunxho Break Up?

Cole appeared to lean into these rumors too, even flaunting a ring in the shape of a broken heart online. In December, she was spotted with Hunxho once again, leaving fans totally confused about where they stood. Now, they've finally gotten some clarification, though it appears that Cole is struggling a bit amid her transition to the single life.