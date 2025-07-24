Hunxho Attends Keyshia Cole’s Atlanta Concert After Breakup

Keyshia Cole and Hunxho may have decided to go their separate ways months ago, but it looks like the two of them are still on good terms. Earlier this week, he was even spotted at her show in Atlanta. In clips shared by The Shade Room, he's seen smiling in the crowd as she performs hits like "I Should Have Cheated," "You've Changed," and more.

Of course, Hunxho's appearance at the show has sparked some speculation among fans. Many theorize that the exes could have rekindled their romance, though at the time of writing, this is totally unconfirmed. "Ik yall peeped that smile at the end 😂😂 she going back to that man," one Instagram commenter writes. "They ain’t never stop messing , he standing there smiling a lil too hard 😂," another claims.

All of this comes just days after Cole revealed that she got her tattoo of Hunxho's name covered up.

Keyshia Cole & Hunxho

The tattoo, which is on her chest, now simply says "love" instead. Many of her supporters were glad to see her take this step, as during an appearance on The Breakfast Club in May, she admitted that she wouldn't be ready to move on from her relationship with Hunxho until getting the tattoo covered up or removed.

"But am I ready to move on?" she asked at the time. "No. I still got that tattoo here, so I can't... I don't know."