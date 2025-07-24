Hunxho Attends Keyshia Cole’s Atlanta Concert After Breakup

BY Caroline Fisher 287 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Hunxho Keyshia Cole Atlanta Concert Gossip News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 7: Hunxho performs during Lil Baby and Friends Birthday Bash Concert at State Farm Arena on December 7, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Hunxho has fans speculating after showing up to support his ex Keyshia Cole at one of her recent performances.

Keyshia Cole and Hunxho may have decided to go their separate ways months ago, but it looks like the two of them are still on good terms. Earlier this week, he was even spotted at her show in Atlanta. In clips shared by The Shade Room, he's seen smiling in the crowd as she performs hits like "I Should Have Cheated," "You've Changed," and more.

Of course, Hunxho's appearance at the show has sparked some speculation among fans. Many theorize that the exes could have rekindled their romance, though at the time of writing, this is totally unconfirmed. "Ik yall peeped that smile at the end 😂😂 she going back to that man," one Instagram commenter writes. "They ain’t never stop messing , he standing there smiling a lil too hard 😂," another claims.

All of this comes just days after Cole revealed that she got her tattoo of Hunxho's name covered up.

Read More: Keyshia Cole Flaunts New “Love” Tattoo After Covering Up Hunxho’s Name

Keyshia Cole & Hunxho

The tattoo, which is on her chest, now simply says "love" instead. Many of her supporters were glad to see her take this step, as during an appearance on The Breakfast Club in May, she admitted that she wouldn't be ready to move on from her relationship with Hunxho until getting the tattoo covered up or removed.

"But am I ready to move on?" she asked at the time. "No. I still got that tattoo here, so I can't... I don't know." 

Cole first hinted at her split from Hunxho in March by venting about her struggles as a single woman on social media. "Starting all over kinda sucks," she wrote alongside a clip of herself shopping for a new bag. "I don't own ONE BLACK BAG [unamused emoji]. So I'm in here getting me what I need ... Not having a man in my life also sucks [laughing emoji]. Come pay for these bags BAE [money bag emojis]."

Read More: Ne-Yo Remembers Keyshia Cole Walking Out Of Their Studio Session Over Awkward Energy

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Keyshia Cole "Love" Tattoo Hunxho Gossip News Music Keyshia Cole Flaunts New “Love” Tattoo After Covering Up Hunxho’s Name 1006
Keyshia Cole Covering Up Hunxho Tattoo Hip Hop News Relationships Keyshia Cole Celebrates Covering Up Her Hunxho Tattoo After Turbulent Back-And-Forth 1.9K
Keyshia Cole Confirms Hunxho Split Relationship News Relationships Keyshia Cole Confirms Hunxho Split By Lamenting Over Her Single Lady Struggles 2.1K
Love Hard Tour With Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim &amp; K. Michelle Relationships Keyshia Cole Appears To Get Hunxho's Name Tatted On Her Chest And Some Fans Are Disgusted 1.5K
Comments 0