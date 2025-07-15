Keyshia Cole Flaunts New “Love” Tattoo After Covering Up Hunxho’s Name

Keyshia Cole "Love" Tattoo Hunxho Gossip News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Keyshia Cole attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Keyshia Cole looks as happy as ever now that she's in the process of moving on from her ex-boyfriend, Hunxho.

Keyshia Cole has been through a lot in the past couple of years, and now, it looks like she's ready to put it all behind her. In a new clip shared by Live Bitez on Instagram, the songstress is seen flaunting a bright red "Love" tattoo on her chest. "All love," Cole captioned the clip. Reportedly, she got the tattoo earlier this month to cover up what used to be a tattoo of her ex Hunxho's name. Fans agree that the cover-up was successful, and that she looks as happy as ever now that she's moved on. As expected, they have plenty to say in the comments section.

"Do NOT TATTOO NAMES ON YOU OF PEOPLE YOU’RE in a situationship, relationship with or even married to!!!!" one writes. "She should [have] never got his name from jump," someone else says.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club in May, Cole admitted that she may not have been ready to move on from Hunxho, as at the time, she still has his name tattooed. "But am I ready to move on?" she asked. "No. I still got that tattoo here, so I can't... I don't know." 

Read More: Keyshia Cole Celebrates Covering Up Her Hunxho Tattoo After Turbulent Back-And-Forth

Keyshia Cole Hunxho Breakup

Hopefully, she's ready to forget Hunxho now that his name is no longer on her chest. She first confirmed the split in March of this year while ranting about her problems as a newly-single woman.

"Starting all over kinda sucks," she captioned a clip of herself shopping for a new bag. "I don't own ONE BLACK BAG [unamused emoji]. So I'm in here getting me what I need ... Not having a man in my life also sucks [laughing emoji]. Come pay for these bags BAE [money bag emojis]."

Before that, she even showed off a ring in the shape of a broken heart. Hunxho has yet to comment publicly on the split.

Read More: Ne-Yo Remembers Keyshia Cole Walking Out Of Their Studio Session Over Awkward Energy

