Before he was known as one of the greatest songwriters of a generation, Ne-Yo was hitmaking songwriter-for-hire working paying his dues. On his rise, he would experience some memorable studio sessions both good and bad.

He recently reflected on a rocky first studio session with Keyshia Cole, describing an awkward energy that never settled. During his We Sound Crazy podcast appearance, the Grammy-winning songwriter recalled being invited to help write for Cole, only to be met with unexpected tension.

He expected a collaborative vibe, knowing Cole’s reputation as a singer-songwriter. But from the moment she entered, Ne-Yo says she seemed irritated.

“She came in on 10,” he said. “I’m thinking, ‘What’d I do to deserve this?’”

Hoping to work side by side, Ne-Yo waited to pitch a song. But the mood stayed tense. When he finally played her an idea, she responded with a dismissive, “That’s cool. Hold on.”

She left and never came back.

Ne-Yo & Keyshia Cole

Though the session fell apart, Ne-Yo insists there’s no lingering animosity. He said they’ve had better creative experiences since.

The Good Man creator's story has led to fans recalling Keyshia Cole's cold-hearted demeanor during her Verzuz against Ashanti. Social media users shared memories of other artists allegedly refusing to collaborate with Cole.

Ne-Yo’s story has reignited conversation around artist temperament, collaboration, and how personal energy can affect professional outcomes. While he chose to move forward, the internet hasn’t been as quick to forget.

But despite this early clash, both artists have carved out lasting careers in their own right—proving that one bad session doesn’t define a legacy. However, they would never work together again.