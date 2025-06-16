Ne-Yo Remembers Keyshia Cole Walking Out Of Their Studio Session Over Awkward Energy

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 178 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - April 9, 2025
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: Ne-Yo visits SiriusXM Studios on April 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
Before signing to Def Jam Records as a solo act, Ne-Yo's music career began apart of a Las Vegas R&B group.

Before he was known as one of the greatest songwriters of a generation, Ne-Yo was hitmaking songwriter-for-hire working paying his dues. On his rise, he would experience some memorable studio sessions both good and bad.

He recently reflected on a rocky first studio session with Keyshia Cole, describing an awkward energy that never settled. During his We Sound Crazy podcast appearance, the Grammy-winning songwriter recalled being invited to help write for Cole, only to be met with unexpected tension.

He expected a collaborative vibe, knowing Cole’s reputation as a singer-songwriter. But from the moment she entered, Ne-Yo says she seemed irritated. 

“She came in on 10,” he said. “I’m thinking, ‘What’d I do to deserve this?’” 

Hoping to work side by side, Ne-Yo waited to pitch a song. But the mood stayed tense. When he finally played her an idea, she responded with a dismissive, “That’s cool. Hold on.” 

She left and never came back.

More: 2 Chainz Shares Another "Red Clay" Soundtrack Cut In "NOT THE SAME" Featuring Ne-Yo

Ne-Yo & Keyshia Cole

Though the session fell apart, Ne-Yo insists there’s no lingering animosity. He said they’ve had better creative experiences since. 

The Good Man creator's story has led to fans recalling Keyshia Cole's cold-hearted demeanor during her Verzuz against Ashanti. Social media users shared memories of other artists allegedly refusing to collaborate with Cole. 

Ne-Yo’s story has reignited conversation around artist temperament, collaboration, and how personal energy can affect professional outcomes. While he chose to move forward, the internet hasn’t been as quick to forget. 

But despite this early clash, both artists have carved out lasting careers in their own right—proving that one bad session doesn’t define a legacy. However, they would never work together again.

Keyshia Cole will embark on a new tour this Summer while Ne-Yo continues to release new music and tour with other artists like Mary J. Blige and Mario. He is also juggling fatherhood and his new polyamorous lifestyle that has gained wide spread attention.

More: Ne-Yo Refutes Ex-Wife’s Claims He Exposed Their Children To Polygamy

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
NCAA Football: Big 12 Championship-Iowa State at Arizona State Relationships Ne-Yo Causes Social Media Uproar With Clip Of Singer's Backstage Kissing With Three Girlfriends 4.8K
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet Pop Culture Who Are The Mothers Of Ne-Yo's 7 Kids? 4.0K
President Biden Celebrates Fourth Of July At The White House Pop Culture Ne-Yo Holding Hands With Two Different Women: Watch 1477
Ne-Yo Performs At The Royal Albert Hall Music Ne-Yo Twerked On By Fan Onstage: Watch 1467