Ne-Yo Refutes Ex-Wife’s Claims He Exposed Their Children To Polygamy

Ne-Yo and his ex-wife Crystal Renay have been involved in ongoing controversy since their divorce. Most of the issues regard their children and the singer’s new lifestyle.

In a video released on Friday, Ne-Yo addressed recent comments by Renay about their three children being exposed to what she considers an unconventional home life. The R&B singer, father to children aged 7, 5, and 3, insists he is raising them with love.

Speaking candidly, Ne-Yo emphasized that transparency is central to how he parents. He refuses to mask his choices or live behind a façade, arguing that honesty fosters trust and emotional intelligence.

According to him, each woman in his household contributes to the domestic rhythm in her own way. One might be cooking, another handling laundry, but the roles aren’t rigid. What matters to him is that everyone in the home—adults and children alike—understands the structure, respects one another, and maintains boundaries.

Ne-Yo’s Kids & Polygamy

He made clear that his children are not exposed to anything inappropriate. In his words, they see affection, cooperation, and stability—not confusion.

While his dynamic may not reflect a traditional nuclear family, Ne-Yo believes that emotional safety and respect outweigh societal expectations. He likened it to any large household with extended family: multiple caregivers, shared responsibilities, and clear rules.

Renay, who has been vocal about her disapproval, has suggested the lifestyle sends mixed signals to their young children. Ne-Yo counters that by involving his kids in honest conversations suited to their age, he equips them with emotional tools they can carry into adulthood. He doesn’t claim perfection, but he insists on intentionality.

Beyond his personal life, the singer also reflected on one of his most well-known songs, “Miss Independent.” For years, the anthem has been viewed as a celebration of self-sufficient women, but Ne-Yo clarified the deeper message.

The song, he explained, was never about glorifying isolation or suggesting women shoulder the burden alone. Instead, it was a tribute to balance—where both partners contribute, respect each other’s strength, and build together.

Ne-Yo’s willingness to live out loud, even in the face of public judgment, highlights a shifting conversation about love, parenting, and identity in modern culture. Whether one agrees with his choices or not, his insistence on intentional communication and shared responsibility reframes the conversation.