Ne-Yo Claims "Luckiest Man Alive," Thanks To His Girlfriends

Ne-Yo has openly expressed pure joy living his new polyamorous lifestyle. Over the weekend, the singer acknlowedged his four girlfriends for making him the "luckiest man alive." In a series of Instagram stories, the singer wrote, "I'm the Luckiest Man Alive" and "Love My PPG's (Powder Puff Girls)." Then, he comments a lovely lyric on one of the four girlfirends Instagram account. He tells Brionna, "Star to your Moon, Moon to my Star. By far my Cosmic Love you are - SCS/BB."

Ne-Yo has fully embraced a polyamorous lifestyle, publicly introducing his four partners and sparking widespread discussion. On March 8, 2025, the R&B singer shared an Instagram post referring to his relationships as "my pyramid." The partners include Cristina ("Pretty Baby"), Arielle Hill ("Twin Flame"), Moneii ("Phoenix Feather"), and Brionna Williams ("Sexy Lil' Somethin'"). Cristina and Arielle, both OnlyFans models, have been romantically linked to Ne-Yo since at least May 2023. Their presence in his life has been well-documented on social media, where they frequently share moments from their travels with him. Moneii, an OnlyFans creator and aspiring beauty entrepreneur, became part of the relationship dynamic in July 2024. Brionna, a dancer and mother, joined the group in December 2024, further expanding his unconventional household.

Ne-Yo Girlfriends

The R&B singer recently decided to speak openly about his relationships following his divorce from Crystal Renay in 2023. In reflecting on his experiences, he highlighted the significance of honesty, noting that transparency has saved him "a lot of headache and heartache." He has also been candid about the role of his children in his life. In a February interview, he explained his straightforward approach by saying, "Hey, this is Daddy’s girlfriend. And so is that, and so is that." He emphasized that his partners are actively involved in their daily routines, helping to create a stable and supportive environment for his family.