Ne-Yo Flaunts His Four-Way Romance And Speaks On Reality TV Chances

Ne-Yo has a lot to look back on when it comes to his storied career, but these days, his love life is what really has fans interested. TMZ recently caught up with him and his four girlfriends (Cristina, Moneii, Bri, and Arielle) in Los Angeles on Wednesday (September 10), where he gave brief but revealing assessments about their relationship.

First off, the singer shut down the reporter's question about potentially making a reality television series out of this romance one day. "Absolutely not. Nah, I'm good on that one. My life is a movie as is, I'm good, I don't need that." Then, the Arkansas native counted off his partners and said their future looks "bright," although he didn't answer a question about taking things to the next step.

Ne-Yo's polygamy has resulted in controversy before. For example, his ex wife Crystal Renay recently suggested that he negatively exposed his three children to polyamory. In response, the 45-year-old emphasized transparency, division of domestic roles, respectful boundaries, and a clear acknowledgement of what the dynamics and structures are. That's not even taking into account all of the social media hullabaloo around this relationship.

Nevertheless, the "NOT THE SAME" artist will continue to live his life and defend his choices. After all, they are only his to make, even if folks usually connect the narrative to his other relationship issues and family life. But Ne-Yo thinks folks are too quick to judge in most cases, despite his consistent dismissals of criticism.

We will see whether or not there are any big changes to this dynamic in the future or if they just stay on this path. He has a lot of other things to keep track of and attend to, but everyone rolls it back around to his partners.