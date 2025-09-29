Ne-Yo Smacks Fan For Running On Stage During Japan Concert

Videos of Ne-Yo shoving a fan who rushed the stage during a performance in Japan are circulating on social media. They show him throw the attendee to the side of the stage as he performs his 2007 song “Because Of You.” Security guards eventually catch up to the fan and take him away.

After the incident, Ne-Yo addressed the situation on Instagram by sharing videos of the shove. “This is what you DON’T do. I’m a gentleman but I WILL slap the sh*t out of a person for disrespecting my stage,” he wrote. “And then keep the party going. Don’t try me. All love, til it’s not.” In another post, he showed another angle of the incident while adding: “Had he ran up with love I woulda let him rock for a minute…idiot. Don’t be this guy.”

When The Shade Room shared the clips on Instagram, fans had plenty of jokes about the situation in the comments section "He walked slow af up to the stage… [laughing emojis] took his sweet as time. Security needs to be fired," one user wrote. Another added: "That’s how my mom use to shove me out the way when I stood in front of the t.v to ask for snacks during her shows."

Ne-Yo Kai Cenat Stream

Ne-Yo previously made headlines, this month, by appearing on Kai Cenat's "Mafiathon 3" stream. During the broadcast, he opened up about his love life, revealing that he's in a polyamorous relationship with "four beautiful ladies." Their names are Cristina, Arielle, Moneii, and Bri. "My love life is phenomenal,” he said at the time, as caught by People. "I’m in a great space. I am currently in a polyamorous relationship. I have four beautiful ladies that move with me on the regular. They’re actually here."