Ne-Yo Smacks Fan For Running On Stage During Japan Concert

BY Cole Blake 168 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Mary J Blige In Concert - Toronto, ON
TORONTO, ONTARIO - MARCH 24: Ne-Yo performs at Scotiabank Arena on March 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)
Ne-Yo was performing his 2007 hit song “Because Of You" for a concert at the Glion Arena Kobe in Kobe, Japan.

Videos of Ne-Yo shoving a fan who rushed the stage during a performance in Japan are circulating on social media. They show him throw the attendee to the side of the stage as he performs his 2007 song “Because Of You.” Security guards eventually catch up to the fan and take him away.

After the incident, Ne-Yo addressed the situation on Instagram by sharing videos of the shove. “This is what you DON’T do. I’m a gentleman but I WILL slap the sh*t out of a person for disrespecting my stage,” he wrote. “And then keep the party going. Don’t try me. All love, til it’s not.” In another post, he showed another angle of the incident while adding: “Had he ran up with love I woulda let him rock for a minute…idiot. Don’t be this guy.”

When The Shade Room shared the clips on Instagram, fans had plenty of jokes about the situation in the comments section "He walked slow af up to the stage… [laughing emojis] took his sweet as time. Security needs to be fired," one user wrote. Another added: "That’s how my mom use to shove me out the way when I stood in front of the t.v to ask for snacks during her shows."

Read More: Ne-Yo Remembers Keyshia Cole Walking Out Of Their Studio Session Over Awkward Energy

Ne-Yo Kai Cenat Stream

Ne-Yo previously made headlines, this month, by appearing on Kai Cenat's "Mafiathon 3" stream. During the broadcast, he opened up about his love life, revealing that he's in a polyamorous relationship with "four beautiful ladies." Their names are Cristina, Arielle, Moneii, and Bri. "My love life is phenomenal,” he said at the time, as caught by People. "I’m in a great space. I am currently in a polyamorous relationship. I have four beautiful ladies that move with me on the regular. They’re actually here."

After that, TMZ caught up with Ne-Yo and the four women in Los Angeles. He told the outlet that he has no interest in starting a reality television series about their dynamic. "My life is a movie as is, I'm good, I don't need that," he remarked. Ne-Yo released his most recent studio album, Self Explanatory, back in 2022.

Read More: Ne-Yo Flaunts His Four-Way Romance And Speaks On Reality TV Chances

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Ne-Yo Ex Blasts Him Gossip News Gossip Ne-Yo’s Ex Blasts Him For Flaunting Polyamorous Relationship In Front Of Kids 1.9K
Ne Yo Four Way Romance Reality TV Music News Relationships Ne-Yo Flaunts His Four-Way Romance And Speaks On Reality TV Chances 1238
NCAA Football: Big 12 Championship-Iowa State at Arizona State Relationships Ne-Yo Causes Social Media Uproar With Clip Of Singer's Backstage Kissing With Three Girlfriends 4.9K
NCAA Football: Big 12 Championship-Iowa State at Arizona State Relationships Ne-Yo Allows His Four Girlfriends To Take Center Stage: "I Present My Pyramid" 2.4K
Comments 1