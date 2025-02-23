Ne-Yo’s Ex Blasts Him For Flaunting Polyamorous Relationship In Front Of Kids

Ne-Yo is someone who never hesitates to show off his unconventional lifestyle, despite whatever haters may have to say about it. Currently, the performer is in a relationship with four different women. According to the mother of his sons Braiden and Brixton, however, she never gave him permission to flaunt his polyamorous romance in front of their children.

Recently, Sade Bagnerise hopped on her Instagram Story to call the performer out, making it clear that she doesn't approve. "And didn't I tell your corny a** not to have that sh*t going on in front of my kids, to do that cornball sh*t ON YOUR OWN TIME," she began. "That sh*t sick af. You hellllllla fkn weird for that. @neyo. But I'm glad u think im playing with u after i done already warned you im not playing about my kids."

Ne-Yo's Polyamorous Relationship

Bagnerise didn't stop there. She went on to insist that Ne-Yo isn't actually in a polyamorous relationship, but rather an open one. "And Poly relationships aren't 5 plus 'gfs' that party with u every night so u can pick up more girls to hook up with," she wrote. "That is what u call an OPEN RELATIONSHIP. You're a wanna boyfriend pimp/tricc. You like the GFE. Stop disrespecting POLY. There is NOTHING exclusive about what u got going on. Weirdo. Keep that sh*t away from my kids." Bagnerise's remarks come just a few days after Ne-Yo clapped back at critics, who had a lot to say when he debuted his newest girlfriend last week.