Ne-Yo Explains Decision To Embrace Polyamorous Lifestyle

The singer sat down for a candid discussion about the change in lifestyle.

On November 14, The Lemon Drop Show released a new episode featuring an exclusive sitdown with Ne-Yo to their YouTube channel. About two-thirds of the way through the episode, Ne-Yo explained why he embraced polyamory. The choice stemmed from a realization that he was not living his “truth” for a “very, very long time.”

“…And I realized that everything is not for everybody,” Ne-Yo said. "Society tells you that you’re supposed to be with one person. You get married, and y’all supposed to be together forever… I am not sh***ing on marriage. I’m not sh***ing on anyone who has figured out how to make that thing work for them. Again, everything’s not for everybody. Monogamy is for you. It’s not for me." He added that his realization is like a “weight lifted off” his shoulders.

Ne-Yo Discusses Polyamorous Lifestyle In New Interview

“I realized I spent so much time lying and trying to be somebody I wasn’t for the sake of somebody else,” he continued. "It was complete and utter time wasted when I could’ve just been exactly who I am, said exactly what I want, exactly how I’m rocking, exactly how I’m not, and then waited for those people to gravitate to me because that’s my reality now [...] As long as my happy ain’t messing with anybody else’s happy, I’m in the right place,” he said. “I’ll be damned if I ever go back to that person that needed to lie for the appeasement of somebody else. I’m not that no more."