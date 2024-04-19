Ne-Yo Opens Up About His Two Girlfriends & Polyamory

He had some folks beside him that are very relevant to the topic as he broke down why he thinks polygamy should be normalized.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
933 Views
Ne-Yo Performs At The OVO Hydro

Ne-Yo sparked a lot of conversation up and down the gossip train when he let the world know that he's in a polyamorous relationship with two girlfriends. Overall, the sentiment seems to be that, while you may agree or disagree with whether or not you'd be in one, they still have every right to develop whatever bond they please as long as it's respectful, has boundaries, and equitable. On that note, TMZ recently spoke to the R&B singer on Thursday (April 18) at The Grove in Los Angeles, where they ran into him taking a walk with his two female parters holding his hands. They all spoke a little bit about this polyamorous relationship and what his thoughts on polygamy are, which is marriage to multiple spouses at the same time.

Furthermore, Ne-Yo expressed his support for the legal union of multiple partners, but since he doesn't know if he wants to do so, he won't advocate for laws to change and reflect this just yet. Still, this seemed to be a factor in his split with Crystal Renay, something that allegedly happened because of his infidelity. Those are just unconfirmed rumors at press time, but clearly something happened along the way that made them go their separate ways. Considering this history, we'll have to see how this polyamorous relationship works out in the long run.

Read More: Ne-Yo’s Mystery Woman Reveals Tattoo Of His Silhouette Under Her Butt

Ne-Yo Joined By His Girlfriends As He Speaks On Polygamy Possibility: Watch

However, we know that Ne-Yo has at least some public support for this bond if he's ever feeling unseen or ostracized by pop culture. One of these supporters is The Game, who had some lewd but cheeky comments about it on Instagram under a post covering this relationship. "They both look like they say ‘spit in my mouth,'” the rapper shared in the comments section of said post. “I’m here for it [crying face emoji]."

Meanwhile, what do you think about this relationship? What about recent rumors that Renay is already moving onto another man, and how her ex might respond? Whatever the case, drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, for more news and the latest updates on Ne-Yo, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Ne-Yo’s NBA In-Season Tournament Final Look Gets Absolutely Roasted

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
The Art Of Rap Festival 2015RelationshipsThe Game Is "Here For" Ne-Yo's Polyamorous Vacation1.8K
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Red CarpetRelationshipsNe-Yo's Girlfriends Vacation In Jamaica With R&B Icon: Photos11.8K
Rick Ross Car &amp; Bike ShowRelationshipsSafaree & Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Renay Spark Dating Rumors12.7K
R&amp;B Rewind Thursdays Hosted By Ne-YoRelationshipsNe-Yo Serves Ex-Girlfriend Papers Demanding Paternity Test3.2K