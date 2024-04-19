Ne-Yo Opens Up About His Two Girlfriends & Polyamory

Ne-Yo sparked a lot of conversation up and down the gossip train when he let the world know that he's in a polyamorous relationship with two girlfriends. Overall, the sentiment seems to be that, while you may agree or disagree with whether or not you'd be in one, they still have every right to develop whatever bond they please as long as it's respectful, has boundaries, and equitable. On that note, TMZ recently spoke to the R&B singer on Thursday (April 18) at The Grove in Los Angeles, where they ran into him taking a walk with his two female parters holding his hands. They all spoke a little bit about this polyamorous relationship and what his thoughts on polygamy are, which is marriage to multiple spouses at the same time.

Furthermore, Ne-Yo expressed his support for the legal union of multiple partners, but since he doesn't know if he wants to do so, he won't advocate for laws to change and reflect this just yet. Still, this seemed to be a factor in his split with Crystal Renay, something that allegedly happened because of his infidelity. Those are just unconfirmed rumors at press time, but clearly something happened along the way that made them go their separate ways. Considering this history, we'll have to see how this polyamorous relationship works out in the long run.

Ne-Yo Joined By His Girlfriends As He Speaks On Polygamy Possibility: Watch

However, we know that Ne-Yo has at least some public support for this bond if he's ever feeling unseen or ostracized by pop culture. One of these supporters is The Game, who had some lewd but cheeky comments about it on Instagram under a post covering this relationship. "They both look like they say ‘spit in my mouth,'” the rapper shared in the comments section of said post. “I’m here for it [crying face emoji]."

Meanwhile, what do you think about this relationship? What about recent rumors that Renay is already moving onto another man, and how her ex might respond? Whatever the case, drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, for more news and the latest updates on Ne-Yo, check back in with HNHH.

