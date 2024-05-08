Maino & Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Renay Hit The Club, Sparking Dating Rumors

Ne-Yo and his ex-wife Crystal Renay finally decided to go their separate ways after four years of marriage in 2022, after she publicly accused him of cheating on her with various women. Renay described the relationship as "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." They went on to finalize the divorce at the beginning of 2023, agreeing to share joint custody of their three children. They were spotted out together last summer, sparking speculation that the two were an item once again. According to Renay, however, there's zero chance of them ever getting back together.

“There are no chances,” she told TMZ at the time. "But we're moving on to better lives... Certain things can’t be forgiven, but God will forgive, and one day so will I." While it remains unclear whether or not she's been able to forgive Ne-Yo, it looks like Renay may be giving someone else a shot. Recently, she was spotted out at a club alongside Maino, resulting in dating rumors.

Crystal Renay Enjoys Night Out With Maino

In a new photo circulating online, the two of them are seen in good spirits as they leave the club, Maino's hand resting on Renay's waist. Fans are here for the rumored romance, though it's yet to be confirmed by either party. Some think that Maino's body language is a sure sign that things are heating up between him and the mother of three. "Good for her," one Instagram user says in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. Another says, "Andddd ? She’s living her best life."

It's to be seen whether or not they'll address their recent night out. What do you think of Ne-Yo's ex-wife being spotted at the club with Maino? What about rumors that the two of them are dating? Do you think they would make a good pair? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

