Safaree & Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Renay Spark Dating Rumors

It's no secret that Safaree's love life has veered on the messy side, at least in the past. He went through an ugly divorce with fellow Love & Hip Hop star Erica Mena back in 2022, and was later rumored to be dating Amara La Negra. Now, it appears as though another woman could have caught his eye. In new photos, Ne-Yo's ex-wife Crystal Renay is seen sporting a necklace seemingly gifted to her by the Jamaican-American rapper. Another photo shows the mother of three seated at a table near him at an event.

While neither party has confirmed fans' speculation, the photos have still managed to get social media users talking. Some feel as though it's necessary to warn Renay about the personality's tendencies, while others are in full support of their alleged romance. She's had her own fair share of drama in her past relationship with the "Link Up" performer, only finalizing their divorce in February of this year.

Safaree & Crystal Renay's Rumored Romance

After filing for divorce from Ne-Yo in 2022, Renay came forward, revealing the reasoning behind her decision. She accused him of cheating on her, and even fathering a child with another woman ahead of their split. The alleged other woman is believed to be Sade Jenea, with whom he shares two children. Regardless of their past issues, the duo continue to successfully co-parent their three kids.

Following news of their own divorce, Mena alleged that Safaree cheated on her while she was pregnant with their second child. She's been open about the emotional turmoil she endured as a result of his alleged infidelity, but appears to be making an effort to peacefully co-parent their little ones. What do you think of rumors that Ne-Yo's ex Crystal Renay is dating Safaree? Do you think they would make a good match? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

