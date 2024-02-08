Ne-Yo's Mystery Woman Reveals Tattoo Of His Silhouette Under Her Butt

Ne-Yo's music makes him sound like a loyal, romantic sort of lover, and while he certainly loves to spoil the ladies in his life, he's not tying himself down to just one of them at this time. As The Shade Room reports, the "Closer" hitmaker looks to be cozying up with two different baddies lately. While most rappers prefer to keep their pursuits away from each other, Ne-Yo's lovers are seemingly friends, and both of them have tattoos dedicated to the R&B vocalist.

One of the ladies got a medium-sized piece honouring the father of seven beneath her left butt cheek. As shown below, it can be difficult to make out at first, but upon closer inspection, it's obvious that Ne-Yo's silhouette (including his famous fedora) is permanently sitting beneath her curvaceous booty. She and the entertainer have been hanging out since at least last spring, already taking trips to Dubai and Africa together. On top of that, they also have a pet dog named Chimere together.

Ne-Yo's New Fling Expresses Her Love For R&B Icon in a Permanent Way

As for the second woman who has his attention, TSR tells us her name is Arielle. She's been referring to Ne-Yo as her "twin flame" for some time, though the formal status of their relationship is unknown. Still, they have matching ink on their forearms, and the outlet was able to confirm that she and the 44-year-old's mystery woman are at least cool enough to pose for photos and hang out together.

On the topic of controversial tattoos, Chrisean Rock's Instagram follower count continues to drop after she debuted her new ink of Blueface. The Baddies star has numerous pieces dedicated to her baby daddy, though she got one of the biggest portraits covered up during their massive 2023 feud. Read more about that at the link below, and check back in with HNHH later for more music and pop culture news updates.

