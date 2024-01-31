Rappers Who Regretted Getting Face Tattoos

Artists often use various forms of self-expression to convey their unique identity and experiences. This is precisely why many rappers have gotten tattoos, some of them even inking their face. The face tattoo is quite popular among rappers, and has gained traction over the years. It is embraced by some as a powerful symbol of individuality, and in other cases, rebellion. However, given enough time, a number of rappers have expressed regret at getting face tattoos.

Recently, Chrisean Rock inked a huge portrait of Blueface on her face, causing a stir on social media. While fans ultimately have no say in her decisions, many believe that she will come to regret it. The current discourse has also brought up the names of other rappers who admitted to regretting getting their faces tattooed. Here’s a list of some of those rappers.

Rocaine

Detroit rapper Rocaine has two tattoos on his face. One is of his late grandmother’s name, and the other is of a rifle. In an interview he had with DJ Smallz in June 2017, the rapper was asked if he regretted getting the face tattoo. “Yeah, I have some regret for sure,” he replied. He shared further that while he’s glad he got a tattoo of his grandma’s name, he was going to have the rifle “lasered off.” Afterward, in another interview he had with SAY CHEESE, he also expressed displeasure at the rifle tattoo underneath his eye. He said, “I didn’t know it was gonna look like this,” and said he would take it off.

Lil Xan

27-year-old Lil Xan is one of a few rappers who got their first face tattoos as teenagers. The rapper has shared that he first inked his face at the age of 18 and collected more as the years went by. However, he shared in a 2020 interview with DJ Smallz that he has regretted getting them. The rapper admitted that he questioned whether or not he made a big mistake getting his face tattoos. “What comes with face tats is that you’re pretty much signing up that you’re not going to live a normal life,” he said.

Like the two aforementioned rappers, Famous Dex has expressed regret for getting face tattoos before. First, he admitted as much in an interview with DJ Smallz as well. During the 2018 interview, Dex said, “Yes, I do regret all these tattoos on my face. I wish I never did that. I regret all of them.” In another interview with Big Boy TV that same year, the rapper shared a major reason why he wished he never got the face tats. “I wanna do a lot of movies and commercials,” he said. However, he admitted that the tattoos affect his image, and reduce his chances of doing those things.

Another entry on the list of rappers who regret getting face tattoos is Kevin Gates. In May 2019, he said as much during an Instagram live, surprising some fans. To many listeners, his facial tattoos are a part of his overall image, so the information took them by surprise. However, Gates said what he said, pointing to the star tattoo on his forehead, saying he wanted to get it removed. In addition, the rapper dropped some advice on face tats for his followers. “I wouldn’t recommend it, and the reason I wouldn’t recommend it is because so much comes with it,” he said.

Surprisingly, one of the most recent rappers who have voiced out about regretting face tattoos is Gucci Mane. His iconic ice cream tattoo has been a big part of his brand for years now. However, to the surprise of many, he admitted that it was a decision he wished he could take back. During an interview on The Morning Hustle in October 2023, he was asked if he takes credit for starting the face tattoo trend. “I wouldn’t take credit for starting the trend, but I think I definitely made people think it was something cool to do," he said. “I was going through something when I did it. If I could do it over again, I probably wouldn’t have [done] it.”



