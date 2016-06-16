Possibly the swaggiest rapper out of Chicago yet, Famous Dex is the first Southside drill dude that makes us feel warm inside. For a Midwestern dude, Dex’s music feels rather Southern, with features from some of ATL’s hottest young rappers. One of those guys, Rich The Kid, announced in March 2016 that Famous Dex was the first signee to his new label, Rich Forever Music (Dex later confirmed this on Twitter). With three mixtapes released in 2016 alone (Drippy, #OhhMannGoddDamm, Heartbreak Kid), this Illinoise-maker is proving to be one of the most productive spitters of his generation. No time to lose, and lots to prove.