7 R&B Singers Who Are Libras

As Libra season arrives, many notable singers prepare to celebrate their birthdays. A high number of high profile celebrities were born between September 23 and October 22. One of the three Air signs, Libra is the seventh out of the 12 signs of the zodiac. Libras are often seen as the peacemakers of the zodiac, striving for harmony and balance in all aspects of life. This is a predominant trait in musicians, as making music typically requires coordination. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that a lot of singers fall under the Libra star sign.

From the iconic Ray Charles, to the incomparable Toni Braxton, there’s no shortage of Libra singers to celebrate. Their music is often carried by their signature voices, and with the amount of love songs under their belts, perhaps it’s no stretch to attribute the sign to love itself. Additionally, Libras are known for possessing a natural charm and charisma that draws people towards them. Furthermore, they generally have excellent diplomatic skills as well. With their extroverted nature, and strong appreciation for beauty, Libras make amazing artists. most of whom create timeless music.

T-Pain (September 30)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 17: T-Pain performs on stage during the Supafest Music Festival at Melbourne Showgrounds on April 17, 2011 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

T-Pain is a pioneering artist known for his distinctive sound. A man of many talents, he is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He was born on September 30, 1984, and developed an interest in music at a young age. This Libra is celebrated for popularizing the use of Auto-Tune, which many singers later adopted creatively. True to his star sign, T-Pain has an appreciation for aesthetics in his music. He also has a sociable and charming personality, and is loved by most, often receiving his flowers on social media.

Ne-Yo (October 18)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 05: Ne-Yo performs at Royal Albert Hall on November 5, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Ne-Yo is a well-known singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor who was born on October 18, 1979. When this Libra isn’t crooning some timeless love songs, he’s writing them for other singers. Ne-Yo has a distinct silky voice that’s a perfect match for R&B, and is recognized in the scene for his impeccable songwriting skills. He often explores themes of love, relationships, and emotional balance in his music. Furthemore, he conveys these messages effectively during live performances, where his charismatic stage presence shines. Overall, he is a critically acclaimed, commercially successful, and highly respected R&B star.

Toni Braxton (October 6)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Toni Braxton performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Toni Braxton is a highly influential artist known for her soulful voice, iconic songs, and contributions to R&B’s success in the 90s. Braxton was born on October 7, 1967, and is one of the best-selling female artists of all time. Her songs “Un-Break My Heart,” “Breathe Again,” and “ He Wasn’t Man Enough,” among other hits contributed in catapulting her to international stardom. In 2005, she released the Gold-certified album, Libra, acknowledging and paying homage to her star sign. The artist exudes a sophisticated charm that has pulled audiences to her from all over the world. She continues to be a respected figure in the world of music, as well as entertainment as a whole.

Bruno Mars (October 8)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 24: Co-Owner of SelvaRey Rum Bruno Mars attends the SelvaRey Pina Colada Party Hosted by Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak at The Hollywood Roosevelt on July 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SelvaRey)

Bruno Mars was born on October 8, 1985, into a family of musicians. Evidently, he began performing at a young age in Hawaii, where he grew up. Mars is one of the most successful and acclaimed Libra singers in the music industry. He is known for his incredible vocal range and versatility in music, blending various genres together. He gained widespread recognition in 2010 after releasing his debut album Doo-Wops & Hooligans which included chart-topping hits like “Just the Way You Are,” and “Grenade.” Bruno Mars’ extraordinary talent has been showcased in several more ways in the years since. As a result of this, he has grown to become a revered artist in the R&B scene.

Ashanti (October 13)

PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS - JULY 16: Ashanti preforms at Atlantis Paradise Island Music Making Waves concert on July 16, 2022 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Atlantis Paradise Island)

Ashanti is a multi-talented artist known for her light and captivating voice, and her songwriting abilities. She was born on October 13, 1980, and had her breakthrough in the music industry in 2002. Ashanti has been featured on some of the biggest Hip Hop collabs since her breakthrough year. She had appearances on the chart-topping songs “What’s Love?” by Fat Joe, and “Always on Time” by Ja Rule. The year also saw the release of her eponymous debut studio album, which garnered critical acclaim and commercial success. Ashanti has since branched out into film and television, but still remains one of the most popular Libra singers around.

Usher (October 14)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Usher performs onstage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis on June 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame )

Usher is a highly acclaimed singer, songwriter, actor, and dancer. He is undeniably one of the most recognizable figures in contemporary music history. Firmly seated in the R&B hall of fame, Usher is rightly regarded as a giant in the genre. He was born on October 14, 1978, and has dominated the R&B scene since the late ‘90s after the release of his iconic studio album, My Way (1997). Usher is known for his unmistakable smooth tenor voice, and his versatility in R&B, pop, and Hip Hop genres. He has multiple chart-topping singles, and has had a highly successful career spanning decades. The multitalented Libra has also inspired a new generation of singers and dancers after him, becoming an incomparable icon in the process.

Keyshia Cole (October 15)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Keyshia Cole performs during R&B Super Jam Ladies Night at Barclays Center on May 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Keyshia Cole was born on October 15, 1981, and had an early involvement with music. Her first experience with professional music was recording with MC Hammer at the age of 12. Cole eventually had her big break in 2005, with the release of her Platinum-certified debut album, The Way It Is. She has released six more albums since, which have contributed to cementing her as a prominent voice in the R&B community. Known for her powerful and emotive vocal delivery, this Libra has earned her place among respected R&B singers.

[via]