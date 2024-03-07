The Game Is "Here For" Ne-Yo's Polyamorous Vacation

The Game recently reacted to some sultry snaps from the wild getaway.

Caroline Fisher
Earlier this week, photos from Ne-Yo's recent romantic getaway started to make their rounds online, getting social media users talking. This is mostly due to the fact that instead of one lucky lady, the R&B icon brought along two. While this might raise some eyebrows, Ne-Yo has been openly polyamorous for years now, and seemingly plans to continue with the lifestyle.

The hitmaker clearly had a blast with his two lovers at their destination, and The Game doesn't blame him. The "Westside Story" performer took to The Shade Room's Instagram comments to weigh in on some of the sultry snaps from the trio's trip, making a crude comment about the two women.

The Game Weighs In On Ne-Yo's Two Girlfriends

“They both look like they say ‘spit in my mouth,'” he wrote. “I’m here for it [crying face emoji].” This isn't the first time The Game shared his thoughts on a fellow artist's unconventional relationship, however. Back in January, he chimed in after Chrisean Rock debuted her massive tattoo of Blueface's mugshot, which she got on the side of her face. He joked that he'd be down to see himself in ink on a partner, even offering up his own mugshot for the taking. "Here go my mugshot if you need it bae 😉 It's on me if she pull up," he wrote.

He later shared a photo of the controversial tattoo on his Instagram Story along with a clever caption. "Her: Am I your baby? Me: Are you 🤔," he joked at the time. While some thought his take was corny, others were quick to volunteer. What do you think of Ne-Yo's recent wild vacation with his two girlfriends? What about The Game's reaction to the trip? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

