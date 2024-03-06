Ne-Yo's Girlfriends Vacation In Jamaica With R&B Icon: Photos

Ne-Yo's most popular songs, such as "So Sick" and "Miss Independent" might have you thinking he's a serial monogamist, but lately, his love life has proven the opposite of that. Rather than giving all of his time and energy to just one woman, the R&B crooner is cozying up with two different ladies. The Shade Room identifies them as Arielle and Ms. Tatted, the latter of whom got some abstract ink of Ne-Yo on her thigh earlier this year.

As the outlet notes, both women have been closing out their winter in sunny Jamaica alongside the father of seven. On Tuesday (March 5), Arielle's Instagram Story lit up with a Boomerang post showing her, Ne-Yo, and their third companion puckering up their kissy faces for the camera. "I love it here," she wrote over the upload, though it's unclear if she meant the tropical paradise of Montego Bay, or in the company of her lovers.

Is Ne-Yo in a Throuple? New Baecation Pics Suggest So

Elsewhere on social media, a post of the vocalist having a blast out on the water with his ladies is making rounds on blogs. "D**n right TF, d**n right PB... D**n right," Ne-Yo wrote beneath Arielle's recent post. "🔥🔥♾/🥰🔐💯🙏🏾♾6Eva." Nothing has been officially confirmed by the apparent throuple at this point, but they do seem to be growing more comfortable sharing their hangouts and baecations with us on social media. Some of the Arkansas native's listeners are shocked to see him seemingly experimenting with polyamory, meanwhile others are just happy to see their favorite singer happy.

While Ne-Yo seems to be living his best life with two black-haired beauties on his arms, his ex-wife, Crystal Renay, looks to be back in the dating world too. Late last year she and Safaree Samuels sparked romance rumours after she was showing off a luxurious gift from the reality star. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

