Ne-Yo Holding Hands With Two Different Women: Watch

In a recent video that’s making the rounds online, R&B singer Ne-Yo was spotted holding hands with two different women. The superstar who has hit number one on both the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 is no stranger to attention. Over night The Shade Room shared a short clip of him in South Beach holding the hands of two different women.

Fans in the comments were pretty critical of Ne-Yo. “You can tell when a man never had women’s attention growing up…” the top comment on the post reads. Others pointed out the difference between Ne-Yo in his music and his behavior in real life. “Remember when everyone thought Neyo was so respectful to women because what he sang in his songs but now just look at him!” says one. “I never thought the man who wrote “Irreplaceable” would later live the lyrics,” says another. While many of the comments were negative or made jokes at his expense some did stand up for the singer. “Why errbody mad at Ne-Yo?”

The Video That Has Ne-Yo In Hot Water

Earlier this month a picture of Ne-Yo went viral. The pic saw him posing with his 7 different children. It was a rare glimpse at his entire family together but not everyone saw it as so charming. Many people compared the picture to Nick Canon who is famously a father of 12. Part of the issues people had were with the fact that his children come from three different mothers.

In his nearly 20 year career, Ne-Yo has been extremely successful. His first two albums in 2006 and 2007 both hit number one on the Billboard 200 and have both since been certified platinum. The four albums that followed all also cracked the top 10 on the chart including three in the top 5. Ne-Yo has also scored 7 top 10 hits on the Hot 100. His history with the charts dates back to 2006 when his song “So Sick” his the number one spot. What do you think of Ne-Yo being filmed holding hands with two different women? Let us know in the comment section below.

