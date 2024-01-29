The Game Mocks Chrisean Rock After She Gets Blueface Tattooed On Her Cheek: "Here Go My Mugshot If You Need It Bae"

Tons of wild things went down over this past weekend throughout the hip-hop circle. Of course, Chrisean Rock was one of those people making headlines once again. This time, she wanted to show how much one special means to her in a very permanent way. How did she do it you ask? Well, Chrisean decided to get some fresh ink on her face of her baby daddy, Blueface. Yes, you heard that right. The on-again off-again couple is always doing something taboo and she is certainly going beyond the pale.

Undoubtedly, this has led to many jokes, groaning, and even some concern toward the troubled Chrisean Rock. Many are just ready to leave them behind in 2023, but some are also enjoying the clown show. One of those people is West Coast rapper, The Game. Another reason why people are poking fun at the tattoo is because it is the mugshot of Blueface when he was recently arrested.

Read More: Wack 100, Offset & 42 Dugg Bicker Over Stories About The Rappers' Fight & Beef

The Game Is Too Funny For This One

It also happens to be the same photo used on Blueface's recent project, Free Blueface. The Game conjured up the perfect joke for his Instagram story by using his mugshot. He captioned it, "Here go my mugshot if you need it bae 😉 It's on me if she pull up." He also took a screenshot of the video with Chrisean getting the tattoo. The Game said over that picture, "Her: Am I your baby? Me: Are you 🤔" This is a masterclass in humor and the legendary spitter certainly earned a feather in his cap for this one.

What are your thoughts on The Game trolling Chrisean Rock after getting Blueface's mugshot tattooed on her cheek? Do you think she needs clinical help, why or why not? Was The Game out of pocket for this post? Would you get a loved one tattooed on your body in some shape or fashion? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding The Game, Chrisean Rock, and Blueface. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music and pop culture world.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Receives Glowing Praise From High School Peers, Yearbook Reveals She Was "Sophomore Class Favorite"