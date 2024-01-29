Wack 100, Offset & 42 Dugg Bicker Over Stories About The Rappers' Fight & Beef

The former Migo thinks the Detroit MC is lying about their alleged scuffle, and the music executive is trying to prove his side of the story.

According to Wack 100, Offset and 42 Dugg once got into a scuffle that resulted in the former robbing the latter. Although there are many other sides to this story and plenty of denials and corrections, we're already seeing the narrative clear up thanks to all of their recent words on the matter. Well, to be specific, all of this is due to Wack, who posted alleged direct messages with both Dugg and 'Set on Instagram on Sunday (January 28). In these messages, we see that the two MCs, from Detroit and from Georgia respectively, are calling cap on each others' version of events, although this doesn't seem like it'll evolve into rap beef per se.

First, Offset's side. He called cap on 42 Dugg denying that he robbed him, and Wack 100 elaborated with some alleged details. "@akademiks You know I clap back .." Wack captioned the post. "@42_dugggg Wasn’t robbed I made sure that didn’t happen. He’s only guilty of getting hit in his mouth & not fighting back. Other than that he’s a rappers gangsta [shrug emoji] I mean who ever labels 42 as a fighter. Lil guy feet do want eve touch the floor when he takes a Sh!t."

Wack 100 Posts DMs With Offset

Beforehand, alleged Instagram DMs between 42 Dugg and Wack 100 leaked, and we don't know who was behind it. "Wack we both know I wouldn't [have] left if ah n***a took something from me," the Detroit rapper expressed. "I'll clean it up and won't speak on it again," Wack responded, and it's unclear whose "side" he's really on. "He tried, you didn't lose nothing, I woulda got it back if they did take it you know that."

42 Dugg Messages Leak

Meanwhile, it was at least heartening to see that Dugg enjoyed his homecoming concert in his city following his prison stint without dealing too much with this drama. He invited Yo Gotti, Lil Durk, GloRilla, and so many more to perform with him. We'll see if any of these figures have anything else to say about this supposed fight. For more news and the latest updates on 42 Dugg, Wack 100, and Offset, stick around on HNHH.

