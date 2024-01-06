Nicki Minaj Seemingly Responds To Wack 100 "Record-Breaker" Comments

Nicki Minaj has seemingly responded to Wack 100 claiming she's not a record-breaking artist. "Barbz did we break any records?" Nicki posted on X on January 6. Wack had been defending Cardi B, saying she was a bigger artist than Nicki and had been for "the past 2-3 years". It was a not a take that a lot of people agreed with. "Nicki is on her 5th album cardi doesn’t even have a second 1. Her team set her up everytime. This is why she scared to drop now she doesn’t compete where she doesn’t compare," one person argued.

Pink Friday 2 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving Nicki the most No. 1 albums amongst female rappers. 14 tracks from the album also debuted on the singles chart. However, the album only spent one week at No. 1 before being dethroned by 1989 (Taylor's Version). Furthermore, the album set a 2023 record for an album debut by a female rapper on Spotify. While Wack is entitled to his dislike of Nicki, it's objectively untrue to say that she doesn't have records to her name.

Wack 100 Announces New Reality Show

However, away from his various beefs, Wack has been working on some new creative projects. Wack 100 revealed to VladTV that he is producing a new reality TV show called The Gworls Club. Notably, the show will notably feature 12 transgender contestants. The show will air on the Tronix Network, a "Zeus-style network" that is a joint venture between Wack and Ray J. Wack called the show "crazy" and said that the production of the show involved "17 shots" being "emptied in the parking lot". Furthermore, he said the shooting incident involved the "transgenders" being "jumped by the gays".

He also spoke at length about "Incredible Diapers", an adult diaper venture he is running. Additionally, his hope is to get the product on Amazon and on the shelves of Walmart. Furthermore, Wack called the company "the only Black diaper company in the universe". Additionally, he said that he was working with the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo to construct a $200 million manufacturing plant in the African nation.

