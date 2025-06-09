Known as the three-headed monster, it was debated if a tour headlined with Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj together would be financially possible in the latest episode of Adam22 and Wack 100 podcast. The inquiry would be met by the three superstars personal issues and touring fee. The debate took place before the release of Lil Wayne's new album, The Carter VI.

"I think that's coming one day," said Wack 100 to Adam about the tour's possibility. "it's up to Drake. I know Nicki down for it. Drake. Nicki. Wayne. That's crazy."

Adam22's reply to Wack's claim is curiousity on the current relationship of all three. "They probably all secretly hate each other... At least some of them," said Adam.

Dismissing the personal issues, Wack 100 claimed the issues would stem from booking all three together due to each selling out their solo tours. "Drake just had to cancel a tour," said Wack 100. "Bro, the climate is changing -- respectfully. Beyonce had to resort to selling $20 tickets to get people in there, bro."

Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Tour

Social media would chime in on the debate with a variety of comments. An X user commented, "A young money reunion tour would only make sense when they’re 50+ or no longer active musically."

Proclaiming that the original Young Money posse is done, a user commented, "Young Money Is Dead Nicki Minaj Noah Drake share Lil Wayne's album they ain't been seen together they don't even talk why is people pretending like this not happening."

Other comments would debunk Wack 100's claims of Drake canceling a tour. "He said Drake had to cancel a tour because he couldn’t sell tickets?" tweeted a fan. "The tour that was ALREADY SOLD OUT?!?! I can’t stand yall and that lie."

Others would detail the reason most of today's acts do a reunion tour. Addressing a possible Young Money reunion tour, a fan shared, "Reunion tours are usually when the artists are either broke,old and can't sell records anymore and those 3 things don't apply to Drake,Nicki and Wayne but especially Drake and Nicki coz they can tour,sell records,put out number 1 albums at any time so let's talk in 10 years."