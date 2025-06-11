However, fans are dissecting the bars this morning, especially since there were a few shots thrown. For instance, in her verse, Nicki raps, "'Bout to cop you slides, all you do is flip-flop, if I send a pic of Shannon, you ain't that Sharpe."

Overall, some fans were confused as to why Nicki Minaj would be taking a shot at Shannon Sharpe. However, there is a very good reason for this. While taking to Twitter, the MC recalled when Shannon tweeted "Nicki Who?" as a supposed diss to her. She never forgot that, and opted to get her revenge.

Furthermore, she stated that she almost sent a stray at Chad Ochocino since he is always with Sharpe on Nightcap. In the end, she decided against it.

Nicki Minaj Shannon Sharpe Beef

Elsewhere on the song, Nicki Minaj takes a bit of a jab at Jay-Z and the NFL. This year's Super Bowl was in New Orleans, and many felt it was disrespectful to not have Lil Wayne as the Halftime Show. Instead, the honor went to Kendrick Lamar, which for many, was a controversial decision.

"NFL, fire some n****s and then call us," Nicki raps on the song. While she isn't naming Jay-Z directly, the association is clear, and fans are taking notice.

It is certainly good to see Nicki Minaj active again and dropping verses. There was disappointment when the artist wasn't on the original version of Tha Carter VI. So to get this remix a few days later is certainly a welcomed surprise. Hopefully, we hear more from these two very soon.