Nicki Minaj Takes Aim At Shannon Sharpe & Jay-Z On Lil Wayne's “Banned From NO” Remix

BY Alexander Cole 3.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 17: Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne perform during surprise appearances duing the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at Philips Arena on June 17, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris McKay/Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj was left off the original version of Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter VI," but now, she has her very own remix with "Banned From NO."

Nicki Minaj is making some waves this morning as she dropped the remix to Lil Wayne's "Banned From NO." This is one of the more beloved songs on Tha Carter VI, so it makes sense that Nicki would lend a verse to it.

However, fans are dissecting the bars this morning, especially since there were a few shots thrown. For instance, in her verse, Nicki raps, "'Bout to cop you slides, all you do is flip-flop, if I send a pic of Shannon, you ain't that Sharpe."

Overall, some fans were confused as to why Nicki Minaj would be taking a shot at Shannon Sharpe. However, there is a very good reason for this. While taking to Twitter, the MC recalled when Shannon tweeted "Nicki Who?" as a supposed diss to her. She never forgot that, and opted to get her revenge.

Furthermore, she stated that she almost sent a stray at Chad Ochocino since he is always with Sharpe on Nightcap. In the end, she decided against it.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Admits She Almost Quit Making Music Multiple Times Due To Constant Critiques

Nicki Minaj Shannon Sharpe Beef

Elsewhere on the song, Nicki Minaj takes a bit of a jab at Jay-Z and the NFL. This year's Super Bowl was in New Orleans, and many felt it was disrespectful to not have Lil Wayne as the Halftime Show. Instead, the honor went to Kendrick Lamar, which for many, was a controversial decision.

"NFL, fire some n****s and then call us," Nicki raps on the song. While she isn't naming Jay-Z directly, the association is clear, and fans are taking notice.

It is certainly good to see Nicki Minaj active again and dropping verses. There was disappointment when the artist wasn't on the original version of Tha Carter VI. So to get this remix a few days later is certainly a welcomed surprise. Hopefully, we hear more from these two very soon.

Read More: Adam22 & Wack 100 Debate If A Drake, Lil Wayne, & Nicki Minaj Tour Is Still Possible

"Banned From NO" Remix

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
nicki-minaj-lil-wayne--banned-from-no-remix Songs Nicki Minaj Delivers Lyrical Venom On The Remix To Lil Wayne's "Banned From NO" 1168
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.3K
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York Sports Nicki Minaj Drags Stephen A Smith For Defending Jay-Z Amid Super Bowl Controversy 2.8K
71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals Music Shannon Sharpe Shades Nicki Minaj On Twitter: "Who?" 2.5K