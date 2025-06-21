Lil Wayne Joins Nicki Minaj For A Special Instagram Live Session

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 502 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Wayne Nicki Minaj Instagram Live Hip Hop News
Jun 9, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artist Lil Wayne poses for a photo before game four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj recently gave fans a small Young Money reunion with the "Banned From NO" remix on "Tha Carter VI."

Nicki Minaj may have recently gone on some scathing rants online, but don't think her Internet presence is all doom and gloom. She highlights the wholesome moments as well, such as a recent in-person reunion with the one and only Lil Wayne during a recent Instagram Live session.

At one point of their conversation, as caught by The Shade Room on IG, Nicki joked about Wayne probably not remembering a bar he once wrote about Young Money. As it turns out, he does.

"I am with the GOAT. First of all, this is a very important moment for the Barbz, Wayne," Nicki Minaj told her mentor Lil Wayne. "We just want to say thank you to you again. You know I always do this and you be like, 'Just stop.' But thank you to Dwayne, yes, Michael [Carter]. [The Barbz] love you, they know that you gave me my start."

Overall, it was a sweet moment to witness, although it's entirely unsurprising. Throughout their entire time together, this duo has made their appreciation for one another very clear, and we doubt it will get any less clear in the future.

Read More: Men's Mental Health Awareness Month: Rappers Who Spoke On Struggles & Recovery

Nicki Minaj Lil Wayne Collab

This IG Live was also particularly notable because of Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj's recent collaboration. The "Banned From NO" remix off of Tha Carter VI's bonus edition was a treat for die-hards which also had some scathing bars. The Queen of the Barbz seemed to go at Jay-Z and Roc Nation, and also called out Shannon Sharpe for a shady Twitter crossover they once had.

In fact, the former football player and sports commentator responded to this callout on his podcast, explaining that the message which caused Nicki's ire was not intended as a diss. She later replied and expressed gratitude for the clarification, so that's one bizarre beef out of the way.

We will see what this Young Money duo faces next, and what other crossovers they will enjoy. Hopefully there are more collaborations in the works, although we're not sweating it either way. They're both at a point in their careers at which exploration is just as fulfilling as revisits.

Read More: Lil Wayne "Tha Carter VI" Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Nicki Minaj Advice For The Barbz Hip Hop News Music Nicki Minaj Shares Heartfelt & Supportive Advice For The Barbz 1046
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 64.8K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.4K
Shannon Sharpe Nicki Minaj Diss Hip Hop News Sports Shannon Sharpe Claps Back At Nicki Minaj Diss With An Explanation 2.6K