Lil Wayne Joins Nicki Minaj For A Special Instagram Live Session

Nicki Minaj may have recently gone on some scathing rants online, but don't think her Internet presence is all doom and gloom. She highlights the wholesome moments as well, such as a recent in-person reunion with the one and only Lil Wayne during a recent Instagram Live session.

At one point of their conversation, as caught by The Shade Room on IG, Nicki joked about Wayne probably not remembering a bar he once wrote about Young Money. As it turns out, he does.

"I am with the GOAT. First of all, this is a very important moment for the Barbz, Wayne," Nicki Minaj told her mentor Lil Wayne. "We just want to say thank you to you again. You know I always do this and you be like, 'Just stop.' But thank you to Dwayne, yes, Michael [Carter]. [The Barbz] love you, they know that you gave me my start."

Overall, it was a sweet moment to witness, although it's entirely unsurprising. Throughout their entire time together, this duo has made their appreciation for one another very clear, and we doubt it will get any less clear in the future.

Nicki Minaj Lil Wayne Collab

This IG Live was also particularly notable because of Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj's recent collaboration. The "Banned From NO" remix off of Tha Carter VI's bonus edition was a treat for die-hards which also had some scathing bars. The Queen of the Barbz seemed to go at Jay-Z and Roc Nation, and also called out Shannon Sharpe for a shady Twitter crossover they once had.

In fact, the former football player and sports commentator responded to this callout on his podcast, explaining that the message which caused Nicki's ire was not intended as a diss. She later replied and expressed gratitude for the clarification, so that's one bizarre beef out of the way.