Nicki Minaj doesn't tend to mince words on Twitter, whether it relates to her next musical moves, interacting with fans, or moving through the industry. But according to AllHipHop, she caused a particular stir with a tweet-storm that allegedly takes aim at Jay-Z, Roc Nation, and its CEO Desiree Perez.

On Thursday night, the Trinidadian superstar took to the social media platform to let off a series of allegations which seemingly tie back into the Roc. The main reason why fans jumped to this presumptuous conclusion is because of Nicki Minaj's reference to "Banned From NO." That track, a remix of Lil Wayne's Tha Carter VI cut, asked the NFL to "fire some n***as," which many saw as an alleged dig towards Roc Nation's Super Bowl involvement.

"Needing the Barbz is @ an all time high for every distraction," Nicki Minaj wrote. "So let me start talking about what I’ve found out. About them. Real juicy. Confirmations. #MakeABaby #BannedFromNO #PaidMoles Order in the court." "They don't want you to see what I'm liking [on Twitter]," she alleged in another tweet. "So that feature was demolished. Listening devices. Cameras. Car tags. Pages you don't follow under the 'following' section of X now? Hmmmmmm. Do I get paid for that? #MakeABaby #BannedFromNOremix NFL FIRE SOME N***@z & den [phone emoji]."

Nicki Minaj Label

Whether or not Nicki Minaj really referred to Jay-Z and Roc Nation here is not fully explicit and wholly speculative, but fans continue to connect the dots with their interpretations and Minaj's supposed hints. In addition, she seemed to reference Desiree Perez's legal issues with her daughter, who alleges the CEO falsely committed her to a mental institution under Florida's Baker and Marchman Acts.

"All sounds so familiar," the Young Money femcee tweeted. "Trying to tear a husband away from his wife & family with lies & friends in high places. Yuck. No more distractions."