Nicki Minaj Seemingly Threatens To Expose Jay-Z, Roc Nation & Its CEO Desiree Perez

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 196 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nicki Minaj Expose Jay Z Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez Hip Hop News
Feb 5, 2012; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Recording artists Nicki Minaj performs with Madonna (not pictured) during the halftime show for Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Nicki Minaj most recently took purported shots at Jay-Z, Desiree Perez, Roc Nation, and the NFL on her "Banned From NO" remix.

Nicki Minaj doesn't tend to mince words on Twitter, whether it relates to her next musical moves, interacting with fans, or moving through the industry. But according to AllHipHop, she caused a particular stir with a tweet-storm that allegedly takes aim at Jay-Z, Roc Nation, and its CEO Desiree Perez.

On Thursday night, the Trinidadian superstar took to the social media platform to let off a series of allegations which seemingly tie back into the Roc. The main reason why fans jumped to this presumptuous conclusion is because of Nicki Minaj's reference to "Banned From NO." That track, a remix of Lil Wayne's Tha Carter VI cut, asked the NFL to "fire some n***as," which many saw as an alleged dig towards Roc Nation's Super Bowl involvement.

"Needing the Barbz is @ an all time high for every distraction," Nicki Minaj wrote. "So let me start talking about what I’ve found out. About them. Real juicy. Confirmations. #MakeABaby #BannedFromNO #PaidMoles Order in the court." "They don't want you to see what I'm liking [on Twitter]," she alleged in another tweet. "So that feature was demolished. Listening devices. Cameras. Car tags. Pages you don't follow under the 'following' section of X now? Hmmmmmm. Do I get paid for that? #MakeABaby #BannedFromNOremix NFL FIRE SOME N***@z & den [phone emoji]."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Recounts The Night Of Tory Lanez Shooting

Nicki Minaj Label

Whether or not Nicki Minaj really referred to Jay-Z and Roc Nation here is not fully explicit and wholly speculative, but fans continue to connect the dots with their interpretations and Minaj's supposed hints. In addition, she seemed to reference Desiree Perez's legal issues with her daughter, who alleges the CEO falsely committed her to a mental institution under Florida's Baker and Marchman Acts.

"All sounds so familiar," the Young Money femcee tweeted. "Trying to tear a husband away from his wife & family with lies & friends in high places. Yuck. No more distractions."

The reason why people made the alleged connection to Perez was because Minaj replied "..." to a tweet that seemed to allegedly reference the allegations against her. "How sick do you have to be to plant listening devices and cameras in your grown daughter's bedroom? Listening in when she and her husband are intimate. Claiming you do this for love?? No b***h your [sic] just sick #BannedFromNORemix #MakeABaby."

Read More: Tory Lanez's Team Claims That He Will Be Freed "Later This Year"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Wireless Festival - Birmingham Music Azealia Banks Blames Jay-Z For Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Beef 1.6K
2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Gossip Jay-Z & Roc Nation Will Not Host Brunch For Grammys This Year: Report 2.0K
Invest Fest 2024 Sports Stephen A Smith Lays Into Nicki Minaj Over Super Bowl Twitter Rant 3.8K
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Music Nicki Minaj Reveals Her Next Target Is Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez 9.1K