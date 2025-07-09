Nicki Minaj was the main character of social media on Tuesday afternoon as she began posting about Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, and even Cardi B. Overall, Nicki has a bone to pick with all of these superstar artists.

Firstly, Nicki accused Jay-Z of owing her $200 million. Subsequently, she went after Megan Thee Stallion for her photographer lawsuit. She then doubled back on Jay-Z and brought Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez into it. Meanwhile, Cardi B's new song "Outside" isn't charting like some thought it would, and Minaj is relishing in that.

Following her social media rant, Minaj took to X, where she put up a poll asking fans whether she should stream on Twitch or on Kick. This elicited a response from Adin Ross, who was quick to give Minaj a crash course in the streaming game.

As you can see below, Ross noted that if Minaj were to go on Twitch and talk about Jay-Z or Megan Thee Stallion, she would immediately get censored, and banned. However, on Kick, she would be able to do whatever she wants. In fact, Ross offered the legendary artist equity in the company.

Adin Ross Kick

Adin Ross is one of Kick's flagship creators, and with his connections to Stake and the platform itself, it is not surprising to see him make these kinds of offers. Furthermore, he is locked in with Drake, which takes a potential Minaj connection to the next level.

Ultimately, only time will tell what Minaj decides to do. She is currently over on StationHead, where she has delivered numerous rants over the past year. However, the fans would probably prefer to see her on camera, which is what Kick allows for.