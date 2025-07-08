Fans Think Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Are Taking Shots At Each Other

BY Cole Blake 380 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's cryptic posts on social media have resulted in fans trying to come up with an explanation.

Fans on social media seem to think Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have thrown some subtle shots at one another online. While they didn't mention each other by name, fans think the timing of their recent posts on X (formerly Twitter) points to them beefing.

"Spotify charts looking scary," Minaj wrote in one post on Tuesday She followed-up with: "It was all good just a week ago." While she didn't mention Cardi by name, the Invasion of Privacy rapper wrote in three posts of her own just an hour afterwards: "Shut the f*ck up... Go to dinner ,go shopping, go to the park …Get off the internet…ENOUGH!! ... Enjoy these looks and day …..and ignore the bored ….Love yall."

The posts come as Cardi B is preparing to finally release her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I the Drama?. She put out her latest single for the project, "Outside," back on June 20th. It debuted at number 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

When Live Bitez shared the posts on Instagram, fans quickly took sides in the comments section. "Nicki is too old to act the way she does. Obsessed of Cardi, Jay and Bey, and Megan. Like grow up and move on ma'am!" one user wrote. Another added: "Nicki is jealous of Cardi B at this point every time she drops her come dope head."

Others shut down the idea that Nicki and Cardi were referring to one another. "Cardi is literally talking to herself. Nicki going after the big dawg right now. She doesn’t give AF about this bird !!!!!" one user wrote, referencing her posts about Jay-Z. Another commented: "Cardi def was talking about offset lmfao mans was just on the internet saying he was a cancer."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Appears To Target Beyonce During Bizarre Stationhead Rant

Nicki Minaj & Jay-Z Beef

As for the aforementioned posts about Jay-Z, Nicki has been targeting him throughout the day, Tuesday. She began by accusing him of owing her upwards of $200 million. "We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get it n***a. And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy," Minaj wrote in a one post.

In another, she promised to use the money to help her fans afford college: "I’m going to use some of the money #JayZ owes me to send some of my Barbz to college, pay their school fees & student loans via my #StudentOfTheGame charity."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Accuses Jay-Z Of Owing Her Upwards Of $200 Million

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Jay-Z and Eminem "Home &amp; Home" Concert - New York - Show Music Nicki Minaj Accuses Jay-Z Of Owing Her Upwards Of $200 Million 1.6K
Nicki Minaj Rings In New Year 2017 At E11EVEN Miami Music Fans Think Nicki Minaj Shaded Cardi B On Twitter And Here's Why 1485
TikTok In The Mix Beef Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Throw Shots At Each Other Amid Renewed Beef 27.1K
Music Nicki Minaj Loses Twitter Verification, Cardi B Doesn't 8.6K